College World Series 2021: Bracket Picks, Start Times for Tuesday's Schedule

John Peterson/Associated Press

The top two seeded teams that qualified for the College World Series will be fighting to stay alive in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon.

The second-seeded Texas Longhorns and No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers are aligned in the losers' bracket in the bottom section of four teams playing at TD Ameritrade Park.

Both teams were beaten by terrific pitching performances in their respective openers in Omaha, Nebraska.

On the other end of the bracket, the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Virginia Cavaliers square off for a spot in the semifinal round.

It will be hard for the pitchers on either staff to replicate the masterful outings put together by Will Bednar and Andrew Abbott.

With the aces off the mound, we could see more runs in Tuesday's nightcap with elimination not facing either ball club.

College World Series Tuesday Schedule

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Tennessee (2 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

No. 7 Mississippi State vs. Virginia (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Bracket Picks

No. 2 Texas 3, No. 3 Tennessee 2

Texas and Tennessee could play in another low-scoring affair in Omaha on Tuesday.

The Longhorns will send Tristan Stevens to the mound. Stevens opened the NCAA baseball tournament with six strikeouts and four hits allowed over seven innings. He gave up four earned runs over 5.2 innings in his super regional start.

Stevens' concession against the South Florida Bulls in the super regional did not cost the Longhorns since they chased their opponent's starter in the second inning.

Blake Tidwell was in a similar position in his super regional start for Tennessee, as his offense plastered the LSU Tigers pitching for 15 runs.

Tidwell did not allow an earned run in 5.2 innings of work against the Liberty Flames in the regional round. Liberty scored three unearned runs during his time on the mound.

Stevens and Tidwell may not be at the level of Bednar and Abbott, but they are certainly capable of limiting the production of both lineups.

Texas carries a slightly fresher bullpen into Tuesday since it used one reliever behind Ty Madden on Sunday, while the Vols called on three hurlers to backup Chad Dallas.

Tennessee's bullpen allowed two earned runs on Sunday. One or two concessions from the relivers could be the difference-maker in a tight game.

Texas' bats carried more pop in the five games prior to the College World Series. It should have enough power to get past Tennessee.

The Longhorns eclipsed the 10-run mark in four of their first five postseason games. Tennessee was held below five runs twice.

The Texas offense was the better one in the first two rounds and that could prove to make the difference in its attempt to stay alive in Omaha.

No. 7 Mississippi State 6, Virginia 3

Tuesday's nightcap could be a race to the seventh inning.

Mississippi State's Landon Sims and Virginia's Steven Schoch are capable of coming in around the seventh inning to close out games.

The Bulldogs have done a solid job of grabbing the advantage after two-thirds of a game. They scored both runs against Texas in the fourth inning on Tuesday and produced all 11 of their runs in the Starkville super regional finale against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first six frames.

Mississippi State can get off to a fast start behind its top four hitters. They produced four of the team's five hits in Sunday's win over Texas.

Virginia's top three batters combined for six hits against Tennessee, but the Cavaliers waited until the seventh inning to gain separation from the Vols.

Look for Rowdey Jordan, Tanner Allen and Kamren James to jump on Virginia's pitching early to create an edge for whomever toes the rubber for the Bulldogs.

If Mississippi State gains the lead and bridges the gap to Sims, it could become the commanding presence in the bottom half of the bracket and move one away from the championship series.

Statistics obtained from D1Baseball.com.