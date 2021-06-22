Ranking Rookie QB Expectations for the 2021 Season

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

Coming off a season in which Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert surpassed expectations without the benefit of preseason games, the bar sits higher than normal for incoming rookie quarterbacks.

This year's draft class featured passers selected with each of the first three picks, plus five total in the opening round. Of those quarterbacks, at least two will be immediate starters, two more could join that status considering their team made huge sacrifices to trade up for them and the fifth has a longer shot at playing, though it isn't an impossibility, either.

Each quarterback faces unique expectations based on his situation. Only one was viewed as a possible generational passer, while two are competing with established veterans and have different expected debut dates based on the approach of their respective teams.

Here's a look at the most notable rookie passers in 2021, ranked by the level of productivity fans should expect from them right away.