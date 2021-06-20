Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 12

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays are typically praised in fantasy baseball circles for their powerful lineup, but their pitching staff could be more valuable in Week 12.

Toronto enters a favorable stretch for its hurlers Tuesday, when it visits the Miami Marlins for a two-game set. Ross Stripling could be the biggest beneficiary of the upcoming run versus Miami, the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners.

The right-handed hurler is coming off a solid outing against the New York Yankees and is in line for a two-start week versus weaker opponents.

The Week 12 schedule also has some favorable numbers for hitters, especially ones in the National League East.

The New York Mets and Atlanta are scheduled to play eight games over seven days, starting with a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

Atlanta's hitters could carry more fantasy value over the seven-day stretch since a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park awaits after the trip to New York.