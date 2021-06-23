The Biggest Question Every NFL Team Must Answer in 2021 Training Camps

19 of 32

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Chargers are introducing a new staff to a returning quarterback, while the Los Angeles Rams are introducing a new quarterback to a returning coaching staff.

Same city, different dynamic. Same idea in terms of the big question: How will Matthew Stafford adapt to Sean McVay's offense? And will McVay recalibrate now that he's working with a very different type of quarterback than Jared Goff?

Stafford is less likely to stick to structure than Goff was, but he's also never benefited from working with a brilliant play designer on McVay's level.

So far, McVay sounds thrilled.

"I think we're in the early phases of it," he told reporters last month. "But certainly, the way he's handled things up to this point, been very pleased. He's a joy to be around every single day. The consistency that he comes in to work with is definitely something that he makes it really fun. And been pleased with what he's done up to this point."

Stafford sounds encouraged as well, telling Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times in May:

"There's things I've done in the past that I think make sense to him and make sense for our offense. There's also things that I've never been exposed to that are in this offense that I'm trying to learn and make second nature to myself as well. So, it's been fun. We've been able to kind of bounce ideas back and forth off of each other, and we'll figure out what this thing looks like come August, September."

We might even get a feel for what those two have been able to devise before then.