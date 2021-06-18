The Spring League 2021 Championship Guide, Live Stream and Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Spring League was back in 2021 with a six-week regular season, providing a showcase for developmental NFL hopefuls. While other recent spring football leagues—the Alliance of American Football and the XFL—didn't manage to run for a complete season, The Spring League is set to finish a full campaign.

Initially founded in 2016, The Spring League has operated as an unofficial minor league for the NFL.

According to the official website, The Spring League hopes to make a partnership official at some point soon:

"The Spring League provides film, statistics, and other player data to the National Football League and all of its member clubs. The Spring League hopes to establish an 'official' relationship with the NFL in the near future."

Earlier this month, founder Brian Woods announced plans to resurrect the United States Football League, which ceased operation back in 1985.

"We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football," Woods said, per Marsha Green of NBC Sports Boston.

While it's unclear whether The Spring League will become the USFL or continue as a separate developmental entity, it is set to crown its 2021 champion on Saturday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This year was the first for The Spring League with an eight-team format. Two of those teams, the Linemen (North Division) and the Jousters (South Division), will compete in the Mega Bowl on Saturday, June 19.

2021 Mega Bowl

Linemen vs. Jousters



When: Saturday, June 19 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Rice Stadium, Houston

TV and Live Stream: Fox, FoxSports.com

The Linemen and Jousters are two fairly evenly-matched teams with only three losses between them. The Linemen come into the game off of a five-week winning streak and will look to dominate with the Air Raid offense of head coach Hal Mumme.

Mumme, who has been coaching since 1976, is noted as one of the innovators of the Air Raid system. His offense runs through quarterback Ryan Wilson, who was the league's most prolific passer this season.

The Jousters, meanwhile, made it in thanks to a point-differential tiebreaker over the Generals. The Generals operate a two-quarterback system with Luis Perez and Drew Anderson taking turns at the helm.

The Jousters will also look to ride their defense, which allowed 15 or fewer points in each of the past five weeks. The Jousters are coached by longtime NFL coach Kevin Gilbride.

While defense wins championships, so does quality quarterback play. While the tandem of Perez and Anderson has been effective, Wilson is the better signal-caller. Expect the Linemen to put up points where other Jousters opponents have failed.

The Linemen scored at least 20 points in five of their six games this season. They dropped 95 combined points between Weeks 3 and 4 alone.

This should be a heavily contested contest and perhaps a preview of future NFL talent.

Prediction: Linemen 27, Jousters 20