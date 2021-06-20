Top 5 Offseason Moves for the Brooklyn Nets After Playoff Elimination

0 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets turbo-charged their offense to take down any defense in their path.

But they couldn't guard themselves against the injury bug, which pestered them throughout the season and helped bring about their playoff demise.

None of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or James Harden played 55 games this season. They took the court together just eight times in the regular season and logged 130 minutes in the playoffs.

Once the curtain finally closed on their campaign Saturday night, Irving watched from the sideline because of a sprained right ankle, James Harden hobbled on a right hamstring he has battled off and on for three months and Kevin Durant was trying to summon his super powers in his first season back from a torn Achilles. If anyone needs a summer of rest, recovery and as much relaxation as possible, it's these three.

But this can't be a sleepy summer for general manager Sean Marks and this front office. The Nets need to keep capable contributors around their stars with a host of players heading to free agency and limited flexibility to work with. Brooklyn's Big Three is owed a combined $114.8 million next season, and another $26.4 million is tied up between Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan.

This won't be easy, so we're here to provide a helpful five-step guide to the Nets' offseason.