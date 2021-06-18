College World Series 2021: Predictions for NCAA Baseball Bracket

1 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

When looking at the bracket, Virginia stands out in the proverbial "one of these things is not like the others" fashion.

The other seven teams in this field all ranked 16th or better in the most recent rankings by D1Baseball.com. Each suffered 18 losses or fewer. Virginia didn't crack those rankings and went 35-25 this season. On April 1, it was 11-14 overall and 4-12 in ACC play.

But the Cavaliers can't be taken lightly. Not when they are emitting serious team-of-destiny vibes.

Virginia faced elimination six times in eight NCAA tournament games and survived each one. The most recent triumph, keyed by a seventh-inning grand slam from freshman Kyle Teel, was the club's 13th in its past 17 games.

Lefty Andrew Abbott has difference-making stuff (3.04 ERA with 152 strikeouts against 30 walks in 100.2 innings), and the offense is making a habit of delivering timely hits. The Cavaliers can keep the good times rolling long enough to score at least one victory in Omaha.