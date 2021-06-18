Ranking the Top 7 MLS Forwards in the 2021 Season

0 of 7

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The redemption of Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and the L.A. Galaxy was one of the best stories from the opening two months of the Major League Soccer season.

The Mexican striker rediscovered his form in April and May in the first set of games under new head coach Greg Vanney, who guided Toronto FC to three MLS Cup appearances.

Hernandez has established himself as the best forward through the opening two months of the season.

Hernandez received plenty of the early spotlight, but there are a handful of other lethal finishers ready to challenge him for the Golden Boot.

The majority of the top contenders for the league's top scoring honor are international forwards that have dominated at their respective clubs. Real Salt Lake's Rubio Rubin is the only United States men's national team-eligible player on this list.

The top seven forwards in MLS so far this season were rated based on their goal-scoring efforts and the impact they have had on their respective clubs so far.