10 Potential Trade Targets Whose Fates Will Be Decided in the Next Month

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

A fantastic first few months of baseball have unfortunately been marred a bit by the recent controversies surrounding MLB's new memo on foreign substances.

That has been a sticking point, so to speak, for a number of pitchers. Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow attributed his UCL injury in part to having to wean off sunscreen and rosin. The debates are likely to continue, especially with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire at the end of the season.

Major League Baseball's questionable handling of the situation is distracting from an exceptionally entertaining year full of standout individual performances and surprising contenders. The buying and selling landscape will only become more defined in the days leading up to the July 30 trade deadline.

Here are 10 players whose fates could be decided before then. Some of these players are on teams straddling the line between buying and selling. Others might be included with the notion they can improve their trade value. All would make for intriguing trade assets.

Let's jump in.