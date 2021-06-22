2021 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions After Lottery Results

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

We officially have an NBA draft order.

The Detroit Pistons won Tuesday night's lottery and are now, for all intents and purposes, on the clock.

Below, we'll provide the updated NBA draft order and break out a first-round mock draft to mark the occasion.

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State

2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, C, USC

4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

5. Orlando Magic: Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League Ignite

7. Golden State Warriors: Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

8. Orlando Magic: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas

9. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Johnson, PF, Duke

10. New Orleans Pelicans: Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

11. Charlotte Hornets: Josh Giddey, F, Adelaide 36ers

12. San Antonio Spurs: Keon Johnson, G, Tennessee

13. Indiana Pacers: James Bouknight, G, Connecticut

14. Golden State Warriors: Moses Moody, F, Arkansas

15. Washington Wizards: Corey Kispert, F, Gonzaga

16. Boston Celtics: Kai Jones, C, Texas

17. Memphis Grizzlies: Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford

18. Oklahoma City Thunder: Isaiah Jackson, C, Kentucky

19. New York Knicks: Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

20. Atlanta Hawks: Chris Duarte, F, Oregon

21. New York Knicks: Tre Mann, G, Florida

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee

23. Houston Rockets: Sharife Cooper, G, Auburn

24. Houston Rockets: Kessler Edwards, F, Pepperdine

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Usman Garuba, C, Real Madrid

26. Denver Nuggets: Cameron Thomas, G, LSU

27. Brooklyn Nets: Greg Brown, F Texas

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared Butler, G, Baylor

29. Phoenix Suns: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

30. Utah Jazz: Miles McBride, PG, West Virginia



Obviously, everything hinges on what the Pistons do with the top overall pick.

Do they want a modern point forward like Cunningham, who can control a game with both his scoring and playmaking while having the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions? Or perhaps a two-way big in Mobley who has the ability to be both an elite scorer and impactful defender?

How about Green, whose elite athleticism and three-level scoring ability offers him massive upside? Or even Suggs, the best two-way, traditional point guard in this class?

The safe money is on Cunningham, who has earned more than a few comparisons to Luka Doncic:

Confidence won't be an issue for the 19-year-old, either.

It's pretty hard to find a prospect who doesn't have a glaring weakness, and while Cunningham's athleticism perhaps isn't elite, he's basically the perfect package for the modern NBA. You just don't find players with his combination of size, scoring touch, vision, basketball IQ and defensive upside.

Obviously, there is no such thing as a "can't miss" prospect. You just never know. But the fact that Cunningham stands out in a year with a top five loaded with potential is a good indication that he's pretty close to that designation.

That makes him a pretty safe bet to be the top selection.

It also makes Houston's decision at No. 2 even more interesting. Do they go for an impact guard in Green or Suggs, or add a big, talented center like Mobley. With the 25-year-old Christian Wood already in Houston, Mobley might be seen as a bad fit with the current roster. The counterargument is that if the Rockets think Mobley is the best player on the board, there's always the argument to add the talent and figure out the fit later.

The top four seems pretty locked and loaded, barring one of these teams going rogue. The order they go after Cunningham will be fun to debate until this year's draft on July 29.