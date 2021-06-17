B/R MLB Community: Shohei Ohtani vs. J.D. Martinez, All-Star Game Roster Takes

0 of 7

The MLB world turned its attention to the rapidly approaching All-Star Game earlier this week when the first wave of balloting updates was released.

There is still a lot of time for voting trends to shift before this year's Midsummer Classic on July 13, but that does little to dampen reactions from fans.

For this week's MLB community article, we asked readers to give their best All-Star Game takes, on everything from the starting lineup to potential snubs to under-the-radar players worthy of consideration.

Thanks to all who participated!

Now let's get to it.

If you'd like to have your question or hot take included in a future mailbag, be on the lookout each Tuesday afternoon for the crowdsourcing thread on the MLB stream in the B/R app.