NFL Defensive Backs Who Deserve the Bag in 2021
Mandatory minicamps have started around the NFL. Workouts and attendance are no longer optional, and thus players still unhappy with their contracts began official holdouts.
Some of the league's top secondary performers were at the forefront of those no-shows.
The New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore and Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard are embroiled in contract disputes. Safety Jamal Adams didn't make an appearance at the Seattle Seahawks minicamp, though he's been excused for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Of the three stars, Gilmore holds a slight edge from those who believe he should get paid first, courtesy of a B/R poll.
But who really is the most deserving based on their current pay and level of performance?
Currently, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (five years, $100 million) and Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (four years, $61 million) set the standards for their respective positions in average annual salary and guaranteed money at signing.
Gilmore, Howard and even Adams may feel they're deserving of new deals. However, their contracts are not the most pressing needs.
The following five defensive backs—four of whom are still under their rookie contracts—should be receiving significant pay increases and have market-resetting potential. They may not be holding out at the moment, but they're next in line to get their bag.
CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Jalen Ramsey may be the NFL's highest-paid cornerback right now, but the Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander could eclipse his deal and become the first defensive back with a contract in excess of $100 million.
The Packers chose Alexander with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 draft. As with others mentioned a little later, the 2020 Pro Bowl selection is about to enter his fourth season. The window to negotiate contract extensions starts after a player's third campaign.
Green Bay shouldn't wait to get a deal done. The franchise already picked up Alexander's fifth-year rookie option, so he'll be on the team through at least the 2022 campaign. However, giving him a deal now could ensure the 24-year-old's status with the organization.
At this moment, a better cover corner doesn't exist.
Alexander was the highest-graded cornerback in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. He was also the game's most valuable defender according to his WAR (wins above replacement) score. His performance isn't a one-year fluke either. He holds the highest coverage grade among outside corners since the start of the 2018 campaign.
The Packers may not be the best franchise at keep their stars happy, but they would be wise to ensure Alexander is with them for a long time.
CB J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots need to hand one of their cornerbacks a big-money deal, but Stephon Gilmore isn't the right choice.
Gilmore actually holds the highest salary-cap charge of any cornerback for the 2021 campaign, per Over the Cap. His issue almost certainly stems from the fact that his base salary is only $7 million this fall. For comparison, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year ranks 24th among cornerbacks in cash spent.
Head coach Bill Belichick and Co. are looking at the situation from a business perspective. Gilmore will turn 31 in September. They don't want to push more money down the road with another restructure or an extension.
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in March that "most GMs have considered it a foregone conclusion that the Patriots would trade top corner Gilmore this offseason."
Until someone budges, the organization should place a much greater emphasis on trying to extend J.C. Jackson after the 2018 undrafted free agent signed his restricted free-agent contract this offseason.
Jackson is one of the league's best ball hawks. As quarterbacks attempted to avoid Gilmore, they played right into Jackson's waiting arms. In three seasons, the 25-year-old snagged 17 interceptions, including nine in 2020. His 14 interceptions in coverage since the start of the 2019 campaign rank first, per PFF.
A transition will occur likely sooner rather than later, with Jackson becoming the Patriots' primary cover corner.
CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Paul DePodesta set forth specific guidelines when he joined the Cleveland Browns organization as its chief strategy officer.
One of those guidelines under the subhead of "talent retention" reads, "Identify and pay early."
Years of poor drafting finally ended under the supervision of previous general manager John Dorsey (2017-19) and current decision-maker Andrew Berry.
As such, the team has legitimate talent to retain. The process began when the front office signed 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension prior to his fourth season.
The Browns will be forced to make similar decisions with quarterback Baker Mayfield, guard Wyatt Teller, running back Nick Chubb and cornerback Denzel Ward in the near future. Of the four, Ward—whom Cleveland chose with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft—should become the top priority.
As a top-notch performer at a premium position, he has consistently performed at or near a Pro Bowl level since the defensive back entered the league. Despite missing four regular-season games in 2020, the 24-year-old cover corner tied for second with 18 combined interceptions and pass breakups, according to Pro Football Network.
The Warden is a lockdown corner with the recovery speed to close any gap on the rare occasion he does get beat. His 20.3 percent forced incompletion rate ranked fourth among defensive backs last season, per PFF.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick was born to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
First, he had to be selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2018 draft. Then, the Dolphins coaching staff had to show a certain level of ineptitude to not properly use the versatile defensive back. Once things didn't work out in South Beach, Fitzpatrick was traded to Pittsburgh for a package that included a first-round pick.
He became one of the NFL's premier defensive playmakers, and nothing appears to be changing this fall, even after the Steelers lost Mike Hilton to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.
"I don't think too much is going to change," Fitzpatrick told reporters when asked about his role. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Nor should it. The 24-year-old defensive back's nose for the football is extraordinary. The Steelers allow him the freedom to rely on his instincts and move him all over the field.
Over the last two seasons, the two-time first-team All-Pro forced three fumbles, recovered four more, defended 20 passes and snagged nine interceptions.
Now he's entering his fourth campaign after having his fifth-year rookie option picked up by Pittsburgh. Fitzpatrick is counted among the new type of safeties who are capable of doing everything. He's the linchpin of the Steelers secondary and should be treated as such.
S Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates III is easily one of the NFL's best-kept secrets. He is a premier safety, albeit playing for a franchise that doesn't receive much attention because of its underwhelming record (6-25-1) over the last two seasons.
The 24-year-old excels working deep third. His range and ball skills are fantastic. He was the highest-graded safety in 2020, and his 15 combined interceptions and pass breakups led his position group, per PFF.
The fourth-year defender also discussed how he's growing into a leadership role, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site:
"I feel like the years before I was kind of in the flow a little bit too much and kind of sitting back and letting other people make those decisions. I'm excited for that role. I'm trying to be more vocal with the guys. To be the guy to come to. I feel like years before I was the guy going to the guy. I want to be the guy people come to."
Cincinnati built up its defense over the last two offseasons with the free-agent acquisitions of D.J. Reader, Trey Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi, Trae Waynes, Vonn Bell, Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie. But Bates is the tone-setter as the last line of defense.
Unlike Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bates didn't hear his name called in the first round of the 2018 draft. As a result, the Bengals don't have a fifth-year option to pick up as the second-team All-Pro enters the final year of his rookie deal.