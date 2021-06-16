NFL Defensive Backs Who Deserve the Bag in 2021

0 of 5

Associated Press

Mandatory minicamps have started around the NFL. Workouts and attendance are no longer optional, and thus players still unhappy with their contracts began official holdouts.

Some of the league's top secondary performers were at the forefront of those no-shows.

The New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore and Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard are embroiled in contract disputes. Safety Jamal Adams didn't make an appearance at the Seattle Seahawks minicamp, though he's been excused for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Of the three stars, Gilmore holds a slight edge from those who believe he should get paid first, courtesy of a B/R poll.

But who really is the most deserving based on their current pay and level of performance?

Currently, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (five years, $100 million) and Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (four years, $61 million) set the standards for their respective positions in average annual salary and guaranteed money at signing.

Gilmore, Howard and even Adams may feel they're deserving of new deals. However, their contracts are not the most pressing needs.

The following five defensive backs—four of whom are still under their rookie contracts—should be receiving significant pay increases and have market-resetting potential. They may not be holding out at the moment, but they're next in line to get their bag.