US Open Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the FieldJune 15, 2021
US Open Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field
The U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines this week for the first time since hosting one of the most memorable major championship wins 13 years ago.
Tiger Woods captured the 2008 U.S. Open at the San Diego venue despite undergoing arthroscopic surgery just weeks earlier. He played through pain all week and needed a birdie at the last hole of the tournament to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate. He would defeat Mediate in the 18-hole playoff the following day.
Woods might not be in the field this week, but there will a number of names looking to make memories of their own. This includes any number of players who appear to be flying under the radar as far as bettors are concerned.
Let's take a closer look at three golfers who head into this week with some enticing betting odds.
Will Zalatoris (+4650)
It seems almost astonishing that Will Zalatoris has +4650 odds to win and +350 odds to finish in the top 10.
The 24-year-old seems rather unassuming with his slender, 165-pound frame and boyish grin, but he is an absolute menace on the course, especially in major championships.
The San Francisco native spent the early part of his professional career on the Korn Ferry Tour but made his mark at last year's U.S. Open. Bryson DeChambeau captured the headlines as he ran away from the field, yet Zalatoris deserved plaudits for finishing in a tie for sixth in his first major appearance since 2018.
Since then, he finished runner-up at The Masters in April and in a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship last month at Kiawah Island. That's three straight top-10 finishes in majors.
Zalatoris has not buckled in the spotlight. Rather, he seems to excel on the biggest stages. Moreover, he has the game to attack Torrey Pines.
He ranks 25th in driving distance and is third in strokes gained from approach. As is often the case, the question will be whether he can roll some putts in and get hot with the flatstick.
Jason Kokrak (+5500)
Jason Kokrak was looking like a guy who would finish inside the top 15 at Kiawah before firing a 77 on Sunday under brutal conditions. No matter, he bounced back in short order.
The 36-year-old won his next start at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, going 65-65-66 before doing just enough in the final round to earn a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth. It was his second win on the PGA Tour following his triumph at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October.
Typically, it's not the best idea to pick guys who win just before a major, but Kokrak did not play in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. He comes to Torrey Pines fresh and ready to make a run at his first major championship.
The course is a nice setup for Kokrak, especially if he isn't forced to contend with as much wind, which seemed to play a role in his struggles Sunday at Kiawah. He ranks 22nd in strokes gained off the tee and is fifth in strokes gained putting.
He should find himself in contention if he is in good spots off the tee and at least gives himself chances to make putts.
Max Homa (+10000)
Max Homa has yet to make a cut in a major championship this year. Still, this one is closer to his home turf, and he excels out West.
The 30-year-old finished in a tie for 18th at the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January as part of the "West Coast Swing," and then finished in a tie for seventh at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before winning the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.
Here's another thing to consider: Homa is coming off an excellent start at Muirfield Village.
The Burbank, California native finished in a tie for sixth at the Memorial and was actually inside the top five after the first two rounds before shooting consecutive scores of 72 on Saturday and Sunday. He might not have pushed the leaders, but he was nonetheless steady on the weekend.
The key for Homa will be finding fairways. He has decent length, can attack pins and is a pretty strong putter, but he needs to keep it in the short stuff to have a chance.
Having said that, +10000 to win and +700 to finish in the top 10 seem like interesting bets to make.
All stats obtained via PGATour.com. Odds obtained via DraftKings.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.