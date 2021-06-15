US Open Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

0 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines this week for the first time since hosting one of the most memorable major championship wins 13 years ago.

Tiger Woods captured the 2008 U.S. Open at the San Diego venue despite undergoing arthroscopic surgery just weeks earlier. He played through pain all week and needed a birdie at the last hole of the tournament to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate. He would defeat Mediate in the 18-hole playoff the following day.

Woods might not be in the field this week, but there will a number of names looking to make memories of their own. This includes any number of players who appear to be flying under the radar as far as bettors are concerned.

Let's take a closer look at three golfers who head into this week with some enticing betting odds.