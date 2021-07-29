Moses Moody's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Warriors Roster

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors added another weapon to their wing rotation Thursday when they selected Arkansas' Moses Moody with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

Moody joins a Warriors team that also added Jonathan Kuminga of the NBA G League Ignite at No. 7 overall earlier in the evening.

While the 19-year-old spent just one season with the Razorbacks, he did enough to lead them to the Elite Eight and make an impression on NBA scouts along the way.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Moses Moody

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Devin Vassell

Scouting Report: Moody projects as an easy fit for every team, thanks to his off-ball shot-making and knack for scoring within the flow of a team offense. He could improve his creativity, but shooting skills and defensive tools point to a high three-and-D floor.

Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Stephen Curry, PG: $40.2M (2022)

Klay Thompson, SG: $38M (2024)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024)

James Wiseman, C: $8.9M (2024)

Kevon Looney, PF: $4.8M (2022)

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF: $4.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Moses Moody, SG/SF: $3M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)



Jordan Poole, SG: $2M (2023)

Alen Smailagic, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Damion Lee, SG: $1.5M (2022)

Eric Paschall, PF: $1.4M (2022)

Mychal Mulder, SG: $1.2M (2022)

Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: $1M (2022)

Gary Payton II, PG: $1M (2022)

Free Agents

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: UFA

Kent Bazemore, SG: UFA

Jordan Bell, C: UFA

Nico Mannion, PG: RFA

Moody arrived at Arkansas as a 4-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2020, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and wasted no time establishing himself as a go-to option.

He won the SEC Freshman of the Year and was an All-SEC first-team selection behind 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

Moody's ability to shoot from the outside should translate to the next level, and his overall length and athleticism will allow him to guard multiple positions as an impressive defender.