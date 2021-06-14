WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 14

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

We're in the final stretch before Hell in a Cell this Sunday, so this week's Raw spent a lot of time making sure the big storylines were in order.

Monday's show featured the return of Eva Marie after weeks of video packages hyping her comeback. Naomi served as her first opponent.

We also saw AJ Styles battle Drew McIntyre while The New Day took on Randy Orton and Riddle in tag team action.

Can Orton and Riddle continue to coexist?

Did the Eva-lution get off to a good start?

Was McIntyre able to overcome The Phenomenal One with Omos at ringside?

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Raw for answers to these questions and much more.