Pitcher Power Rankings: How Every MLB Team's Ace Stacks Up

0 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

It's the year of the pitcher, so every team should have a dominant ace right?

Well, not necessarily. But mostly, yes. There are a lot of quality pitchers leading staffs around the league. Some teams have more than one. The Los Angeles Angels can't even get one.

With that said, let's rank the aces for all 30 teams.

These rankings were put together using Fangraphs WAR, which is only reflective of this season. Don't like the rankings? Take it up with the metrics. If you want to have a debate about what constitutes an ace? That's another story.

Since we're nearing the midway point of the season, it doesn't make sense to use Opening Day starters for these rankings. We'll use the best pitchers who have pitched a minimum of 60 innings. If the playoffs started today, these would probably be the pitchers teams want on the mound to start a series. So, while these rankings are mostly an exercise in objectivity, there is some subjectivity involved as well. Teams are in different places than they were on Opening Day—some pitchers have been injured and some have emerged as unlikely aces.

So, here are 30 aces, ranked according to their fWAR, counting down from 30-1.