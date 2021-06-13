5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 263

0 of 5

UFC 263 went down on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, and the card was by all accounts a banger.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defended his throne with a workmanlike unanimous decision victory over Italy’s Marvin Vettori, rebounding from a loss to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the process.

In the co-main event, the flyweight title changed hands, as Brandon Moreno put forth a career-best performance with a second-round submission win over the highly regarded Deiveson Figueiredo.

As if all of that wasn’t enough to wow fans, the card also featured a big win from Birmingham’s Leon Edwards, who dominated Nate Diaz en route to a decision win, as well as impressive victories from fighters like Belal Muhammad, Paul Craig, and Lauren Murphy.

It was the kind of card that will keep fans talking for days. One of the biggest topics of conversation, as ever, will be what’s next for the event’s stars.

The UFC matchmaking team works in mysterious ways, but here are the fights we’re hoping to see going forward.