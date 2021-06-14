Realistic Trades to Rescue NBA's Top Young Stars

1 of 4

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Trade: Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe for Kristaps Porzingis

Much was made of the fit between Zion Williamson and Steven Adams when the New Orleans Pelicans acquired the latter last offseason. And the final 2020-21 numbers show the concern was warranted.

On the season, New Orleans was minus-1.3 points per 100 possessions when the two shared the floor and plus-5.6 when Zion played without Adams.

The most commonly used non-Adams lineups featured Willy Hernangomez or Jaxson Hayes, so the improved differential may not be entirely about a lack of spacing, but adding shooting around Zion should still be the priority.

The rising superstar showed point center (or, at least, point forward) potential through much of the season. And flanking his drives with spacers would make the offense a theoretical nightmare.

Cue Kristaps Porzingis, who was supposed to serve a similar function with the Dallas Mavericks.

This season, there have been conflicting stories about whether he gets along with star Luka Doncic, and the Mavs were comfortably worse when was on the floor. On paper, KP and Doncic still make some sense, but there may be enough discord for Dallas to at least explore the market.

You might think that all of the spacing arguments used for Zion apply to Luka too. Maybe they do. But the Mavs star has had a better net rating with Dwight Powell than he has without him over the course of his career, and he offers next to nothing in terms of spacing.

Gravity doesn't always come from three-point shooters. A big man who rolls hard to the rim and can catch and finish in traffic drags defenders into the paint. And Adams checks all those boxes. With a playmaker like Luka engineering the pick-and-roll, he'd be far less likely to have a negative impact.

As for Eric Bledsoe, it's sort of hard to imagine that he's been relegated to CBA fodder this quickly, but that's almost what he is in this deal. His deal makes the salaries match up. And the fact that he's on the books for each of the next two seasons could be seen as sort of a tax for unloading Porzingis' injury risk on New Orleans.