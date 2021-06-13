French Open Prize Money 2021: Updated Purse Payout for Roland Garros

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Down two sets from the outset, Novak Djokovic engineered a comeback for the ages to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to secure Grand Slam title No. 19 and his second at Roland Garros.

Somehow, the 34-year old Serbian dug himself out of a huge hole in the second set against the much younger Greek star to rally and continue his impressive summer of history.

With the win, Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal with his seventh Grand Slam title since turning 30, the most in the Open era and is just the third man in history to complete the career Grand Slam twice.

"It was an electric atmosphere," Djokovic told the crowd after the match. "I want to thank my coach, my physio and everyone who has been with me on this journey.

"I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions. It was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and I knew I could do it."

For his efforts, Djokovic will take home $1.69 million, an 11 percent decrease from last year's purse of $1.9 million. Tsitsipas will have to settle for the silver salver and $907,880.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Djokovic has taken home the most money of the "Big 3" in professional tennis.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic was highly favored going into the match against the No. 5-ranked Tsitsipas.

While Djokovic did appear to be extremely fatigued during his highly competitive showdown with Tsitsipas, he'd already proven that he could turn on the reserves and lean on his extensive experience down the stretch after the way he defeated the 19-year old Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round.



"I like to play young guys in best-of-five, because I feel even if they are leading a set or two sets to love, as it was the case today, I still like my chances," Djokovic told ESPN, "because I feel like I'm physically fit and I know how to wear my opponent down."

Djokovic showed late why he's the best in the world right now, but Tsitsipas wouldn't go quietly, despite a flurry of unforced errors.

After Djokovic hit his fastest serve of the day to go up 40-30, Tsitsipas used his backhand heat to make it Deuce.

The Serb then delivered a forehand winner to close it out.

Looking ahead, it's no wonder why Djokovic is the favorite for the rest of the Slam season.