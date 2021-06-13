BIG3 SuperDraft 2021: Order, Player Pool, Schedule and Live Stream

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The BIG3 is back.

Ice Cube's three-on-three basketball league is set to return after a year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it starts with Monday night's SuperDraft.

The event will be held at the Microsoft Lounge in Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch for free on Triller and FITE TV.

As per league rules, the 2019 champion and runner-up, Triplets and Killer 3s, respectively, will bring back their rosters in full. The other 10 teams will make two picks each during the SuperDraft.

BIG3 SuperDraft 2021 Order

Round 1

1. Enemies

2. Tri-State

3. Power

4. Ball Hogs

5. Ghost Ballers

6. Aliens

7. 3 Headed Monsters

8. Bivouac

9. Trilogy

10. Three's Company

Round 2

1. Power

2. Tri-State

3. Bivouac

4. Three's Company

5. Trilogy

6. Enemies

7. Aliens

8. 3 Headed Monsters

9. Ball Hogs

10. Ghost Ballers

When Enemies go on the clock Monday night, they will be looking at a much different draft pool than there was in 2019.

After the most recent season, the BIG3 lowered the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opened up the league to any athlete, professional or amateur, who wanted to try out.

The result is a fascinating blend of talent up for grabs. There aren't many household names in the mix, but hoop junkies will recognize a lot of them from college ball or even NBA careers of varying length.

It's hard to say who deserves to go No. 1 without knowing how some of the more distinguished (see: older) players in this pool have aged.

Metta World Peace has been both the NBA's best defender and a 20-plus-point scorer at that level. But he's also 41 and last appeared in the NBA in April 2017.

Longtime NBA fans might remember Von Wafer putting on fiery scoring and shooting displays for the 2008-09 Houston Rockets. But that was the last time he was relevant in the Association.

Jordan Hill had a decent amount of spotlight as both a top-10 pick (eighth overall in 2009) and someone who suited up for two marquee franchises (New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers). Defense was never his strong suit, but he could pile up points and rebounds in bunches.

Julian Wright, the 13th pick in 2007, checked every box for a role-playing wing other than outside shooting. That was also more or less how things played out for Al Thornton, who was taken with the very next pick in 2007.

Tyrus Thomas, the No. 4 pick in 2006, could work wonders above the rim when he was younger and healthy. It will be interesting to see how much he's been able to season his previously raw skill set.

Two off-the-grid names worth tracking: Mamadou N'Diaye and Isaiah Briscoe. The former is a 7'6" center who can control the interior without leaving his feet. The latter was a top recruit in the 2015 class, played for John Calipari at Kentucky (and, for a spell, the 2018-19 Orlando Magic) and is a cousin of Kyrie Irving.

There are a lot of intriguing names in this draft, and come Monday night, we will all know where they will be spending their 2021 BIG3 seasons.