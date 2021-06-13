Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 11June 13, 2021
Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 11
Week 11 of the Major League Baseball season is perfect for feasting on hitters playing at Coors Field.
The Colorado Rockies have seven home games in the next week. The four-game stretch against the Milwaukee Brewers is where fantasy baseball players can take advantage of the home run paradise.
A few of the hitters at the top of the Milwaukee order are worth looking at because of the increased potential for home runs and their form at the plate.
Milwaukee should be under the Coors Field focus more because a majority of the San Diego Padres' top hitters have high roster percentages in Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Even one of the hotter hitters in the Colorado lineup is worth a waiver-wire addition for the seven-game home stand and potentially beyond.
On the mound, there is a rookie pitcher whose debut flew under the radar who is worth a look before more fantasy baseball players discover him.
Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, Milwaukee
Daniel Vogelbach looks like a bouncer at a Jersey Shore nightclub who mashes in adult softball leagues on his off days.
The 270-pound Milwaukee first baseman is heating up at the right time before his team heads to Colorado for a four-game set that begins Thursday.
Vogelbach has a hit in seven of his eight June games, and he drew five walks over the past three contests. Additionally, the left-handed batter hit three home runs to start June, and he could be poised for one of his best power stretches of the season.
He has five home runs, 10 RBI and a .786 OPS against right-handed hurlers. Three of Colorado's starting pitchers are right-handers.
With Jon Gray on the 10-day injured list, Colorado's staff is weaker and it will not come into the home stand with much confidence. Colorado suffered four losses in five road games and has a tough series finale in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Vogelbach gets to play at Great American Ball Park from Monday-Wednesday. He hit safely in five of his six road games against the Reds this season.
The 28-year-old should be a wise pickup for the next seven days, and he is widely available in all Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues.
Luis Urias might be worth an addition as well. He has been hitting in front of Vogelbach, Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia. If he reaches base in the next week, he could be a valuable add.
Brendan Rodgers, 2B/SS, Colorado
The Coors Field bump is real for the home hitters too.
Brendan Rodgers' hot start to June began with six hits in the final four games of the last home stand against the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics.
The infielder carried that run of form into the road swing, as he had a two-hit game Thursday versus the Miami Marlins and reached base safely in three of five contests.
Rodgers homered in back-to-back appearances Thursday and Friday, which is a promising sign for his power when the Rockies return home.
The 24-year-old has better splits across the board at Coors Field this season compared to the road. Those numbers come in a small sample size because he was on the injured list, but it still a good example of what he is capable of.
Like Vogelback, Rodgers carries a low roster percentage in Yahoo fantasy leagues, so he could be worth the addition as a backup infielder for at least the next seven days.
Tucker Davidson, SP, Atlanta
Tucker Davidson's past two outings should hand him more starts in the Atlanta rotation.
The left-handed hurler conceded zero earned runs on five hits over 11.1 innings against the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.
The 25-year-old only had nine strikeouts in those two starts, but if he continues to limit opposing hitters in that fashion, the lack of punchouts should not be a problem.
If Davidson pitches on regular rest in Week 11, he should face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
The matchup with St. Louis is more intriguing because of its recent slide. The Cardinals dropped into the bottom 10 in the majors in batting average at .231. St. Louis has a 2-8 record in June, and it posted three runs or fewer in five of those defeats.
If Davidson turns in one or two more quality starts, he could have a much larger roster percentage, so he is worth the addition before it is too late.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from MLB.com.