Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 11

Week 11 of the Major League Baseball season is perfect for feasting on hitters playing at Coors Field.

The Colorado Rockies have seven home games in the next week. The four-game stretch against the Milwaukee Brewers is where fantasy baseball players can take advantage of the home run paradise.

A few of the hitters at the top of the Milwaukee order are worth looking at because of the increased potential for home runs and their form at the plate.

Milwaukee should be under the Coors Field focus more because a majority of the San Diego Padres' top hitters have high roster percentages in Yahoo fantasy leagues.

Even one of the hotter hitters in the Colorado lineup is worth a waiver-wire addition for the seven-game home stand and potentially beyond.

On the mound, there is a rookie pitcher whose debut flew under the radar who is worth a look before more fantasy baseball players discover him.