Stock Up, Stock Down for MLB's Best Pitchers Thus Far in 2021

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Between all the strikeouts and the historically low batting average, the 2021 Major League Baseball season has been a good one for pitchers. It would therefore follow that the league's big-name hurlers are having a field day.

But are they?

We thought we'd check in on the stock of 10 of the game's most decorated pitchers. These are guys who have staked their claim to acehood over the years by racking up statistics, contending for Cy Young Awards or both.

Please note that this list is not simply a ranking of the top pitchers of 2021. Because while there's plenty of nice things to say about Brandon Woodruff, Kevin Gausman, John Means, Freddy Peralta and so on, it would turn the whole stock measuring thing into a one-sided exercise.

For simplicity's sake, we'll proceed in alphabetical order by last name.