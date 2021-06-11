AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights June 11June 12, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights June 11
Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo teamed with Eddie Kingston to battled AEW tag team champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler in a huge six-man tag team main event Friday night on TNT as All Elite Wrestling presented another Dynamite on a special night.
That bout topped a broadcast also featuring the latest title defense by TNT champion Miro, special announcements from top stars like Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, a retort from The Pinnacle following their Stadium Stampede loss, and Christian Cage in action.
What went down and who emerged victoriously? Find out with this recap of the June 11 episode.
Match Card
- TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Evil Uno
- The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Pac
- Hangman Page and Pres10 Vance vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs
- Christian Cage vs. Angelico
- Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch
- Lance Archer in action
- Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement
- Darby Allin and Sting to make an announcement
- We hear from The Pinnacle
Christian Cage vs. Angelico
"Big Money" Matt Hardy, still reeling after Christian Cage led to his elimination in the Casino Battle Royal back at Double or Nothing, accompanied The Hybrid 2's Angelico to the ring for his match with Captian Charisma at the top of Friday's show.
Angelico worked over the arm and shoulder of his opponent in hopes of applying the Navarro Death Roll, tapping him out and collecting on Hardy's bounty. The resilient Cage fought back and finally downed his game opponent, finishing him off with the Killswitch for the hard-fought victory.
After the match, Hardy attacked, delivering a Twist of Fate. He sought to further punish Cage but Jungle Boy made the save, chasing Hardy and TH2 away.
Result
Cage defeated Angelico
Grade
B+
Analysis
Angelico is one of those underutilized stars that always leaves a lasting impression whenever he has the opportunity to perform on an episode of Dynamite. This was no different, to the point that Jim Ross suggested it was his finest performance in a long while.
He definitely shined in a match designed to further the feud between Cage and Hardy. The in-ring product was strong, the post-match, complete with Jungle Boy aiding Christian as their paths continue to cross in the post-Double or Nothing AEW, helped make this a strong opening segment.
Props to Cage, too, for taking on matches with stars whose styles don't necessarily mesh with his and still managing to deliver damn fun, high-quality matches anyway.
Cody Rhodes' Special Announcement
Tony Schiavone announced that next week, Aaron Solow will team with QT Marshall to battle Cody Rhodes and his debuting partner, Brock...Anderson. The American Nightmare, coach Arn Anderson and son Brock, made their way to the ring to address the big match.
Rhodes expressed faith in his partner before Marshall made his way to the ringside area. He challenged Rhodes to a South Beach Strap Match on July 7 in Miami. Marshall eventually delivered a cheap shot to Arn, whipping him across the back with his belt. Brock took the heel down and hammered away before referees broke things up.
Grade
C
Analysis
This feud, no matter how many fresh new faces are introduced or how it attempts to intensify with every passing week, has failed to generate the excitement you would expect from something involving Rhodes.
It feels like a waste of one of the biggest stars in the company, especially when it doesn’t feel like Marshall and Co. are any better off for having worked with him.
It is a feud that needs to wrap up and hopefully, it does.
Before then, here’s to a big ol’ spinebuster from Brock to really hammer home who his daddy is.
Trios Match
Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston teamed up to battle The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler in a Trios Match next. Cutler, as expected, did not fare well as he was ragdolled, punished, and pummeled by the opposition. A well-timed dropkick by Matt Jackson to Pac, though, allowed the heels to seize control entering the break.
The heels isolated The Bastard throughout the break but Pac’s tag to Penta sparked a comeback.
Kingston and Pac set aside their differences momentarily to wipe out the heels. A back-fist from Kingston to Cutler allowed Pac to cover the tracksuit-wearing lackey for the win.
After the match, the heels beat down the victors, with the help of The Good Brothers, until “The Elite Hunter” Frankie Kazarian made the save.
Result
Pac, Penta, and Kingston defeated The Young Bucks and Cutler
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was exactly what you would expect from a match with this crop of talent involved. It was action-packed, got the story of Kingston and Pac overcoming their differences, and put them over Cutler in a way that doesn’t hurt the tag champions.
It would be nice for one week to go by where the Bucks don’t get their heat back through some overbooked heel beatdown also including The Good Brothers, but at least this one saw the inclusion of Kazarian so as to break up the monotony a bit.
Even if the booking does lean a bit too much on those heat-generating beatdowns, the matches have almost always been fun, above-average affairs so there’s not much to complain about.
Shoutout to Penta, who consistently finds himself involved in some of the best matches and moments of any AEW presentation.
The Pinnacle Responded to Stadium Stampede
The Pinnacle returned to Dynamite for the first time since their Stadium Stampede loss to The Inner Circle.
FTR delivered a promo on Santana and Ortiz, Shawn Spears cut a scathing one on Sammy Guevara, Wardlow accepted Jake Hager’s challenge for a cage fight next week, and MJF addressed Chris Jericho and Guevara.
Jericho and Inner Circle interrupted via video from the parking lot, where they demolished Pinnacle’s limousine, all while the heels watched on helplessly from the squared circle.
Grade
C
Analysis
The biggest takeaway from this one is an apparent match between Guevara and MJF in the near future, as well as Hager-Wardlow being made official.
Beyond that, the segment felt like the latest chapter in a story that overstayed its welcome after Blood and Guts. Even if you accept that Stadium Stampede should have happened, anything beyond that night on pay-per-view would be absolutely too much.
That is where we are now.
Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle ended at Double or Nothing. What we have now are the last vestiges of the feud, an attempt by AEW officials to break faction warfare into individual programs. Anyway you try and slice it, this is still a feud between two factions who have run out of things to fight about after the definitive conclusion to their pay-per-view encounter.
TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Evil Uno
The Dark Order’s Evil Uno competed in his first match for a singles title Friday, challenging TNT champion Miro. Fueled by his love for former champion Mr. Brodie Lee, and determined to win the title in his name, Uno started fast. Miro, though, halted his momentum and worked him over during the break.
Stu Grayson and Alan Angels checked on Grayson after the break, encouraging him to fight back into the match. Uno did, rocking his opponent with a Brodie-like big boot. With the other members of Dark Order watching and cheering from the entrance ramp, Uno scored numerous near-falls.
Uno tried a discus lariat but it did not faze Miro. The Best Man obliterated him with a clothesline of his own and applied the Accolade for the submission victory.
Result
Miro defeated Uno
Grade
B
Analysis
This was infinitely better than anyone could have imagined, thanks in large part to the emotional connection to the late Brodie Lee. Uno fed off the crowd, off his Dark Order teammates, and the result was a dramatic encounter that had the audience buying into the idea that he might actually dethrone Miro.
He didn’t, of course, because that would have made zero sense given the effort put into rebuilding Miro in recent months.
In great heel fashion, he shut down the threat to his title, not giving a damn about anyone, thing, or motivation surrounding the match. He was focused, retained his title, and is suddenly among the hottest stars in the business.
And it’s about damn time.
Kenny Omega's Message to Jungle Boy
AEW world champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis made their way to the ring for a promo and wasted little time discussing top contender Jungle Boy. Callis said, much like Baltimora who performs Jungle Boy’s theme song, he is a one-hit wonder.
Omega backhandedly put him over before the young competitor interrupted the proceedings. After a ranting promo from Omega, Jungle Boy told him he talked too much. This ignited a brawl between the two which saw the Casino Battle Royal winner in position to apply the Snare Trap until the Young Bucks made the save.
Jungle Boy escaped up the ramp, sending a message loudly and clearly to Omega.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Much like he did with Orange Cassidy prior to Double or Nothing, Omega overlooked Jungle Boy and got his ass handed to him tonight. As the overconfident, braggadocious heel champion, Omega has been excellent and is in a position to give Jungle Boy the type of match that could solidify him as one of the cornerstones of AEW’s bright future.
At least that is the hope.
Kudos to Jungle Boy, whose intensity of late has been a major element of his improved and evolving in-ring performance.