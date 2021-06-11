AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights June 11

4 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston teamed up to battle The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler in a Trios Match next. Cutler, as expected, did not fare well as he was ragdolled, punished, and pummeled by the opposition. A well-timed dropkick by Matt Jackson to Pac, though, allowed the heels to seize control entering the break.

The heels isolated The Bastard throughout the break but Pac’s tag to Penta sparked a comeback.

Kingston and Pac set aside their differences momentarily to wipe out the heels. A back-fist from Kingston to Cutler allowed Pac to cover the tracksuit-wearing lackey for the win.

After the match, the heels beat down the victors, with the help of The Good Brothers, until “The Elite Hunter” Frankie Kazarian made the save.

Result

Pac, Penta, and Kingston defeated The Young Bucks and Cutler

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was exactly what you would expect from a match with this crop of talent involved. It was action-packed, got the story of Kingston and Pac overcoming their differences, and put them over Cutler in a way that doesn’t hurt the tag champions.

It would be nice for one week to go by where the Bucks don’t get their heat back through some overbooked heel beatdown also including The Good Brothers, but at least this one saw the inclusion of Kazarian so as to break up the monotony a bit.

Even if the booking does lean a bit too much on those heat-generating beatdowns, the matches have almost always been fun, above-average affairs so there’s not much to complain about.

Shoutout to Penta, who consistently finds himself involved in some of the best matches and moments of any AEW presentation.