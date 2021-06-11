Ranking the Top 7 MLS Defenders in the 2021 Season

0 of 7

The early part of the 2021 Major League Soccer season has had plenty of standout defensive performances.

The Seattle Sounders are the first team that sticks out because they have allowed a league-best three goals across eight matches, with two of those goals coming off penalty kicks.

Below Seattle in the Supporters' Shield table, there are eight other clubs that have allowed seven goals or fewer in either seven or eight games.

Six of those eight teams sit in playoff positions and they all boast potential Defender of the Year candidates.

Typically, the postseason awards are handed out to center backs. In the last five years, two fullbacks finished in the top five of the Defender of the Year voting.

The top center backs have commanded plenty of respect and recognition, but there also a few fullbacks that have stood out early on.

Our look into the seven best defenders of the 2021 season took into account the team's overall concession as well as the individual defensive statistics that focused on how well they are performing.