Herb Jones' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

The New Orleans Pelicans added forward Herb Jones after selecting the Alabama product with the No. 35 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Herb Jones

Position: SF

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Troy Brown

Scouting Report: Shooting is still a question mark for Jones, but between his defensive versatility and development into a point-wing, he might not need a jumper to contribute.

Pelicans Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Brandon Ingram, SF: $31.7M (2025)

Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15M (2022)—ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Valanciunas will be traded to the Pelicans on August 6

Zion Williamson, PF: $10.2M (2023)

Jaxson Hayes, C: $5.1M (2023)

Kira Lewis Jr., PG: $3.7M (2024)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: $3.1M (2023)

Wesley Iwundu, SF: $1.8M (2022)

Wenyen Gabriel, PF: $1.7M (2022)

Didi Louzada, SF: $1.5 (Team option)

Naji Marshall, SF: $1.1M (2024)

Herb Jones, SF: (TBD)

Free Agents

James Johnson, PF: UFA

Lonzo Ball, PG: RFA

Josh Hart, SG: RFA

Willy Hernangomez, C: UFA

James Nunnally, SF: RFA

The 22-year-old was named the SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year as an elite contributor on both ends of the court. He finished the season with averages of 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Jones also shot 35.1 percent from three-point range while leading the Crimson Tide to the SEC regular-season and tournament title.

The Pelicans finished last season ranked 22nd in defensive rating and 24th in points allowed per game. They need all the help they can find on that end of the court if they want to become a serious playoff threat in the Western Conference.

Given how many scoring options the Pelicans already have, Jones could carve out a niche role as a defensive stalwart for the franchise very soon.