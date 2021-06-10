French Open 2021 Results: Thursday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw Update

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova will square off in the 2021 French Open women's singles final.

The two finalists advanced to their first-ever Grand Slam final with semifinal victories at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Pavlyuchenkova paved the easier path to the championship match. She defeated Tamara Zidansek in straight sets in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Krejcikova battled over three hours to take out No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari. She held off a few match points in the third set before she rallied back to capture the final set.

The winner of the women's singles final will become the sixth consecutive first-time Grand Slam winner to be crowned at Roland Garros.

Thursday French Open Results

Barbora Krejcikova def. No. 17 Maria Sakkari, 7-5, 4-6, 9-7

No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 6-3

Krejcikova outlasted Sakkari in one of the best matches of the tournament.

The Czech woman had to battle through a few match points from the 17th-seeded Greek in the third set to force extra games. The French Open does not have a final set tiebreak.

Krejcikova's most important stretch of the third set came at 4-5. She broke Sakkari's serve to level the set at 5-5 and then held on serve.

The players held serve for the next four games, as each of delivered some fantastic shots to stay in the match. The players combined for 58 winners and 13 converted break points.

The final break point conversion from Krejcikova came a few points after she should have won the match. The chair umpire overruled an out call on one of Sakkari's returns. Krejcikova made sure the decision did not affect the match by capturing the victory just a few points later.

The 25-year-old has a pair of Grand Slam doubles championships. Her breakthrough at Roland Garros marked the first time she got past the fourth round in a singles draw.

Pavyluchenkova used a run of four straight game victories to gain a hold on her match with Zidansek.

The 31st-seeded Russian earned a service break at 6-5 in the first set to avoid a tiebreak and pick up the first set victory.

She followed up on that with a hold and a break to start the second set and immediately answered a Zidansek break to go up 3-1.

The same situation played out later in the second set. Zidansek broke at 2-4, but she gave that game back right away.

Pavlyuchenkova's final break of the match allowed her to finish out the contest on her serve. By doing so, she advanced to her first Grand Slam final after six previous quarterfinal appearances.

The 29-year-old Russian converted on six of her 10 break-point opportunities and earned an edge on second serve, where she won 18 more percent of her points.

