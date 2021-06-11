Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured MLB Players for Week 11

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Injuries have become especially pervasive for pitching staffs around the league in recent weeks. Just ask the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Redbirds lost ace Jack Flaherty to an oblique injury after placing Miles Mikolas on the 60-day injured list (forearm) and also losing left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (lower back).

St. Louis is suddenly scrambling for rotation depth, though the Cardinals are hardly the only club doing so. Chances are, many fantasy baseball managers are doing the same.

There is no avoiding the injury bug in fantasy, particularly when physical issues have been more prevalent this season than any in history. That makes adding through the waiver wire more important than ever.

Here are three waiver-wire additions to consider for managers needing to bolster their rotations, including a Cardinals hurler who is still healthy.