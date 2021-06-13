Realistic Trade Destinations for Eagles TE Zach Ertz Before Training Camp

0 of 5

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

At some point in the next few weeks, Zach Ertz's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles could come to an end.

Multiple teams have shown interest in Ertz, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in March. As expected, he hasn't participated in the Eagles' offseason program, and according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer in May, the veteran tight end will stay away from the team until he's traded or released.

Let's go through five of the most realistic destinations for Ertz based on reports and roster fits. You'll notice the Buffalo Bills aren't listed among the suitors.

Despite the speculative connection between Ertz and the Bills, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported in March there was "nothing there." Furthermore, Buffalo signed tight end Jacob Hollister.

While Hollister and Dawson Knox shouldn't take the Bills out of contention for Ertz, five other teams have much bigger needs at tight end or make better fits for him.