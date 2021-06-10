Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Prediction

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The steady procession of celebrity boxing matches will continue Friday night, when former NBA star Lamar Odom is set to fight pop singer Aaron Carter at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Their exhibition match will headline a pay-per-view card on FITE.TV ($29.99), which is set to start at 9 p.m. ET.

Reality TV personalities Cisco Rosado and Peter Gunz will fight in the co-feature, settling a long-running feud between the Love & Hip Hop stars. Former heavyweight champion Tim Witherspoon will take on Hazel Roche, while a match between Wide Neck and Drew Mournet rounds out the card.

Ice T & Coco will host the evening's entertainment, and the referee for the main event will be none other than UFC legend Chuck "Iceman" Liddell, who has indicated he will let Odom and Carter swing away until he has a reason to step in.

"I'll protect either one from either of 'em no matter who's getting hurt. We don't want them to get hurt, but you gotta let them fight," Liddell said, per TMZ Sports.

Bovada has Odom as a -400 favorite (wager $400 to win $100) to beat Carter, while the 33-year-old singer is a +250 underdog (bet $100 to win $250). Bovada noted that a winner must be declared for the bets to be settled, and it's unclear what kind of rules and regulations are in place for this match. A clear-cut knockout or a stoppage from Liddell may be the best route to a declared winner.

Odom, 41, is a few years older than Carter, but it seems like the oddsmakers are counting on the pro athlete to come through in this one. The two-time NBA champion stands 6"10", so he will tower over Carter in the ring. Odom should have a significant reach advantage as well. He could also use his massive frame to smother attacks and lean on Carter in the clinch, sapping his energy.

Carter could have a tough time getting in a position to do any damage, and his ability to withstand punishment is big question mark after a video surfaced of him getting dropped by a body shot in training.

If Odom's having similar issues in his preparations for the match, they haven't made their way to the public. In May, Odom told TMZ Sports he will knock out Carter in the first round. Anything can happen when two inexperienced foes get into the ring, but look for the former Los Angeles Lakers standout to either get a win or at the very least come away looking like the better boxer Friday.