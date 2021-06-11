Biggest Takeaways from Latest 2021 Offseason Buzz

8 of 8

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans acquired Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 fourth-rounder Sunday. Even at 32 years old, he's going to elevate quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the aerial attack.

Last season, Jones missed seven games with a hamstring injury, but he still recorded career highs in catch rate (75 percent) and receiving yards per target while averaging 85.7 yards per game.

In a conversation with NBC Sports' Peter King, Titans general manager Jon Robinson didn't seem worried about Jones' injury-riddled 2020 term.

"And based on our evaluation of him, he's healthy and doesn't look like he's lost anything to us," Robinson said.

Last season, Tennessee had the third-fewest pass attempts and ranked 23rd in yards through the air while finishing second in total carries and yards on the ground. We should see a more balanced offense in the upcoming campaign, but don't expect fireworks right away.

Although the Titans have one of the league's top five wide receiver duos in Jones and A.J. Brown, they did lose their second- and third-leading pass-catchers from the previous season in wideout Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith via free agency.

Tennessee also has an inexperienced offensive coordinator in Todd Downing, who's only called plays for one full term with the then-Oakland Raiders during the 2017 season. His unit ranked 23rd in scoring and 17th in yards that year.

Downing might've grown from his time in Oakland, but he has a lot to prove as a play-caller. The departure of former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could become a bigger talking point if the Titans passing attack gets off to a slow start in 2021.