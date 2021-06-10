Celtics' Complete 2021 NBA Offseason Guide

2 of 3

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Beyond selecting a new head coach, Stevens has two major decisions to make with this roster.

The first is what to do with Walker. He has been an All-Star in the past, which gives him name recognition and a matching salary ($36 million next season with a $37.7 million player option for 2022-23). But he's in the middle of a year-plus fight with his bothersome left knee, which limited him to 43 games this past season and neither of Boston's final two playoff tilts.

It's easy to see the Celtics should search out trades, but finding a trade partner is tricky. The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported Walker is seen "as having negative trade value," so it might cost Boston an asset or two just to get rid of Walker. In that case, maybe it's best to just keep him around.

The other is Fournier's free agency.

The Celtics need his blend of complementary scoring, shooting and distributing, but he won't be cheap. With the organization already hovering near the tax line, the cost for keeping Fournier could be multiplied by the tax.

"If the Celtics signed Fournier to a conservative contract starting at $10 million, there would be an additional $19 million counted toward the luxury tax," ESPN's Bobby Marks relayed. "That means Fournier would cost $29 million for one season."