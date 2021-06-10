Lakers' Complete 2021 NBA Offseason Guide

2 of 3

Let's start with Schroder, who trailed only the two superstars in points, minutes and shots. The Lakers twice made extension offers to the point guard, but he first declined a two-year, $33.4 million deal and later turned down a four-year, $84 million offer.

"I want to be a Laker for a long time," Schroder told reporters. "I just want it to be fair."

His market is tough to gauge because there aren't many teams with money to spend and a hole at point guard. The Lakers may not want to go any higher than that four-year, $84 million rate, though if he leaves there isn't an easy way to replace him. Beyond that, L.A. might be willing to overpay a bit if only to have his salary around to help facilitate a future exchange.

Caruso probably won't break the bank, since his ceiling stops well short of stardom. Having said that, though, his tenacious on-ball defense, ability to make open shots and willingness to move the basketball could be worth something near the mid-level exception. He won't come cheap, in other words, but his value is easily recognized at both ends of the floor.

Horton-Tucker and Drummond are even harder to gauge. The former is loaded with upside, but that might be worth more to a long-term rebuilder than it is to a win-now club like the Lakers. The latter has defined strengths (rebounding, interior finishing) and weaknesses (defending on the perimeter, offensive range). Both of their futures with this franchise feel like coin flips.