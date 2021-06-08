French Open 2021 Results: Tuesday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Stefanos Tsitsipas looked the part of a Grand Slam champion on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Greek still has two difficult matches ahead of him at the 2021 French Open, but he proved he could dominate a match against a top-five player in his win over No. 2 seed Danill Medvedev.

Tsitsipas moved on to a semifinal showdown with Alexander Zverev by eliminating Medvedev in three sets. He fended off a handful of key break and set points, including an important one in the second set.

Zverev experienced a much easier match than the player seeded directly above him in the men's singles draw. The German won his fourth consecutive straight-set match over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The pair of women's quarterfinals carried the most drama. Tamara Zidanesk and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova both needed extra games in the third set to move on their first Grand Slam semifinals.

One of the two women will end up in their first Grand Slam final on Saturday, and they will likely be the underdog if Iga Swiatek continues to control the other side of the draw.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tuesday French Open Results

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. No. 2 Danill Medvedev, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5

No. 6 Alexander Zverev def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

Tsitsipas did not let Medvedev cut into his advantage at any point in the second and third sets.

The fifth-seeded Greek's most important game came near the end of the second set, when Medvedev had a 40-15 edge at 5-4.

A pair of unforced errors on set points by Medvedev allowed Tsitsipas to get back into his service game and he finished off the hold at the first chance he received.

Tsitsipas held with ease at 5-6 to force a tiebreak and he reinforced his control on the match by winning 7-3.

The two-time Grand Slam semifinalist delivered the final demoralizing blow to the No. 2 seed on the final game of the match, as he came back from 0-40 to capture the match.

Tsitsipas' victory also took away the opportunity for Medvedev to reach No. 1 in the world rankings. He needed to win the tournament, or reach the final and have Novak Djokovic lose in the semifinals to earn that achievement.

Tsitsipas now faces a more favorable matchup in the semifinals against Zverev, who he holds a 5-1 edge on in head-to-head matches.

Zverev will be well rested for the challenge after he took care of Davidovich Fokina in one hour and 36 minutes.

The sixth-seeded German experienced a bit of a shaky first set that featured three service breaks from the Spaniard.

Zverev countered with four first-set breaks of his own, and he went on to go 9-for-15 on break-point opportunities.

Davidovich Fokina won a single game in each of the final two sets to crash out of his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal match.

Women's Singles

No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. No. 21 Elena Rybakina, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 9-7

Tamara Zidanesk def. Paula Badosa, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6

Pavlyuchenkova rallied from one set down to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal in seven tries.

The 31st-seeded Russian played in six prior major quarterfinal matches, including three in the last five years at the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old used a service break on a long rally at 3-2 in the second set to snatch the momentum in her favor.

Pavlyuchenkova earned two more breaks in a row after that, but she gave them back right away to Elena Rybakina.

The Russian did not earn another service break until the final game of the match, where she won on her first match point.

Zidanesk booked her spot alongside Pavlyuchenkova in similar fashion, as she secured her match victory on her first match point in the third set.

The Czech player battled to win the first set over Paula Badosa, but the 33rd-seeded Spaniard responded with a break at 4-4 in the second set to level the match.

Zidanesk lost the first two games of the third set before she leveled it with a break of her own. The match remained on serve until the final game.

Prior to Paris, Zidanesk had not advanced past the second round in a Grand Slam singles bracket. She is now one win away from her first final.

Statistics obtained from RolandGarros.com.