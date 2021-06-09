UFC 263: Gambler's Guide to Adesanya-Vettori and More

4 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Once is fluke. Twice is coincidence. Three times is trend.

OK, the actual quote from Goldfinger in 1959 was "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."

But still, exactly how many UFC preview articles are channeling James Bond creator Ian Fleming?

Go ahead and check, we'll wait.

Regardless, we're leaning on the British author to illustrate the task we're undertaking in this final piece of the slideshow puzzle—finding the perfect three-fight betting parlay consisting of one apiece from Saturday's main, preliminary and early prelim cards.

Let's be clear, picking three fights of any betting sort across a well-matched card is hard enough. Picking three that might actually generate a worthwhile level of financial return is even more difficult.

But that's the fun part for us B/R types. So here goes.

Part 1: Chase Hooper (-112) vs. Steven Peterson

It's not quite make or break for a kid with one loss in 12 fights, but it's still pretty important.

Chase Hooper was one of the UFC's darlings around this time a year ago as he rolled into a UFC 250 match with Alex Caceres as a 20-year-old with a 10-0-1 record.

Fifteen minutes later, the 0 was gone.

He came back in December for a get-well date with Peter Barrett but was down after two rounds and on his way to a second straight loss before engineering an unlikely heel-hook submission from an Imanari roll with just two minutes remaining.

This time, in with a guy who's lost three of five UFC dates and five of his nine overall, it shouldn't need to be so dramatic.

Part 2: Drew Dober (-139) vs. Brad Riddell

If you're going to risk money, you might as well be entertained, right?

If that's your vibe, too, look no further than the final prelim fight of the show.

Popular Colorado lightweight Drew Dober has earned Performance of the Night bonuses from each of his last two wins and finds himself in the featured preliminary slot—read: last chance to get the pay-per-view card—against streaking New Zealand-based import Brad Riddell.

Riddell has won three straight in the UFC since arriving from the regional circuit and captured Fight of the Night cash for a scorecard defeat of Jamie Mullarkey in 2019.

Still, though Riddell's a good fighter with some upside, Dober has only lost to emerging elites during a stretch in which he's gone 8-2 since the start of 2016. One loss was to Beneil Dariush, who recently dusted Tony Ferguson at UFC 262; and the other to Islam Makhachev, a Khabib Nurmagomedov disciple on a seven-fight win streak.

The New Zealander simply doesn't measure up.

Part 3: Marvin Vettori (+200) vs. Israel Adesanya

Every parlay needs a good money-making jolt. And a plus-200 underdog provides it here.

If you've read this far you already know how we feel about the main event.

We love Adesanya but believe that a rugged, multitalented Vettori is simply a difficult style matchup for him and will be for as many times as they get together. And if things go the way we expect here, go ahead and get the betting slips ready for the trilogy fight.

Vettori wins. New Zealand mourns.

No matter, the tears will be drowned out by your rising bank balance.

