Each MLB Team's Prospect Turning Heads Right Now in MiLB

1 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: C Adley Rutschman (Preseason Team Rank: No. 1)

Team(s): AA Bowie Baysox

Key Stats: 31 G, 143 PA, 9 HR, 0 SB, .295 AVG, .441 OBP, .580 SLG

In 2019, the Orioles chose Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State—for which he had a 1.032 OPS in three seasons—with the No. 1 pick in the draft with hopes that he would become MLB's next great superstar behind the plate.

Even after a lost year of development, the 23-year-old is indeed on that track. He's shown an advanced approach by drawing as many walks (27) as strikeouts, and much of his power has come lately, as he's launched six homers since May 23. It may not be long before he's seen in Baltimore.

Boston Red Sox: CF Jarren Duran (No. 3)

Team(s): AAA Worcester Red Sox

Key Stats: 21 G, 99 PA, 8 HR, 5 SB, .259 AVG, .364 OBP, .600 SLG

As noted by Matt Collins of Over the Monster, the reputation of the Red Sox farm system has dramatically improved as several key prospects have gotten off to hot starts in the minors. That group includes first baseman Triston Casas, who's hitting .329 with a .940 OPS for Double-A Portland.

Yet nobody's stock is soaring like Jarren Duran's. The Red Sox knew that the 24-year-old could run, but his power was more of a question mark. Not so much now that he's already matched his home run total from his first two seasons, so he's understandably on the radar for a big league promotion.

New York Yankees: LHP Ken Waldichuk (NR)

Team(s): A+ Hudson Valley Renegades

Key Stats: 6 G, 6 GS, 24.2 IP, 11 H (0 HR), 45 K, 10 BB, 0.00 ERA

Certainly the biggest name in the Yankees farm system belongs to 18-year-old outfielder Jasson Dominguez, whose comps include Mike Trout, Mickey Mantle and Bo Jackson. But until he actually gets assigned to a minor league affiliate, there isn't much to report.

Instead, now's a good time to get familiar with Ken Waldichuk. He was a fifth-round pick in 2019, but now he's mowing 'em down with the help of a mid-90s heater and two good breaking balls. A call-up this year might not be realistic, but the 23-year-old could break in next year.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco (No. 1)

Team(s): AAA Durham Bulls

Key Stats: 30 G, 139 PA, 7 HR, 4 SB, .312 AVG, .374 OBP, .584 SLG

Do the Rays have prospects who are having better seasons than uber-shortstop Wander Franco? Why, yes. Outfielder Josh Lowe, for example, has a 1.048 OPS and nine long balls for Triple-A Durham.

Franco is the guy everyone wants to hear about, however, and he's red-hot with a 1.260 OPS and three homers through eight games this month. With Willy Adames no longer in his way, the 20-year-old has a clear path to playing time in Tampa in the near future.

Toronto Blue Jays: C Gabriel Moreno (No. 7)

Team(s): AA New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Key Stats: 22 G, 100 PA, 4 HR, 1 SB, .375 AVG, .430 OBP, .602 SLG

A couple of weeks ago, this spot would have been dedicated to Alek Manoah on account of what he'd done through three starts with Triple-A Buffalo. In 18 innings, the 23-year-old right-hander allowed just one run on seven hits and three walks with 27 strikeouts.

But since Manoah is now in the big leagues, Gabriel Moreno sticks out the most. Much like Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, Moreno is an aggressive swinger who makes up for infrequent walks with frequent loud contact. It wouldn't be a shock if the 21-year-old is in the majors by September.