French Open 2021 Results: Monday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Coco Gauff is the final American standing at the 2021 French Open.

The 17-year-old turned in a masterful performance on Monday to eliminate Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Gauff became the last American man or woman in the singles fields after Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens were knocked out in straight sets.

Gauff still has a tough road to get to the final that likely features a semifinal showdown with reigning champion Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek once again looked in control of her match on the Paris clay. She has yet to drop a set in four matches.

The same can be said about Rafael Nadal, who cruised past Jannik Sinner in three sets during the afternoon session.

Novak Djokovic was not as successful at the start of his showdown with Lorenzo Musetti. The top-seeded Serbian did not take control until the third set of the contest.

Monday French Open Results

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Lorenzo Musetti, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 (retired)

No. 3 Rafael Nadal def. Jannik Sinner, 7-5, 6-3, 6-0

No. 10 Diego Schwartzman def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (11-9), 6-4, 7-5

Only three men's singles matches took place on Monday due to the withdraw of Roger Federer. That allowed Matteo Berretini to take a spot in the final eight.

Djokovic's position in the tournament came under threat in an unexpected manner in the first two sets against Musetti.

The Italian pushed the No. 1 seed to a pair of tiebreaks in the first and second sets. Musetti closed those sets to continue his perfect record in tiebreaks on the ATP tour level.

However, Musetti never had a chance to close out Djokovic because he found another gear once the third set began.

The young Italian won a single game in the third, fourth and fifth sets before retiring at 0-4 in the last set.

Djokovic won all nine of the break points he forced and he produced 22 more winners than his unseeded foe.

Nadal experienced a much more routine victory, as he gave Jannik Sinner no chance to get into the contest.

The third-seeded Spaniard only lost eight games over three sets and finished the victory off in style with a third-set shutout. Nadal also won nine break points and outclassed his young Italian opponent with 20 more winners.

Diego Schwartzman joined Djokovic and Nadal in the final eight with an impressive three-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

The 10th-seeded Schwartzman qualified for the quarterfinals in three of the last four French Opens. He advanced to the semifinals last year, where he lost to Nadal, who he faces in the final eight.

Women's Singles

No. 17 Maria Sakkari def. No. 4 Sofia Kenin, 6-1, 6-3

No. 8 Iga Swiatek def. Marta Kostyuk, 6-3, 6-4

No. 24 Coco Gauff def. No. 25 Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-1

Barbora Krejcikova def. Sloane Stephens, 6-2, 6-0

Gauff produced her best performance in Paris to date by losing just four games to Jabeur.

The American teenager won 22 of her 27 first-serve points, did not allow a break-point opportunity on her serve and took 13 of her 17 points at net.

WTA Insider outlined the achievements Gauff reached with her quarterfinal berth at Roland Garros:

Gauff next faces Barbora Krejcikova, who is one of two unseeded women in the final eight. Krejicova blew past Stephens in one hour and seven minutes.

Stephens came into the match with wins Karolina Pliskova and Karolina Muchova, but she failed to produce a challenge versus her unseeded foe.

Stephens committed 26 unforced errors and won just 46 percent of the points on her first serve.

Kenin suffered a similar fate as Stephens in her straight-set loss to Maria Sakkari. The 2020 French Open runner-up committed 32 unforced errors and had a rough time on her second serve. The No. 4 seed won nine of the 30 points on her second serve.

Swiatek lost the most games of any of Monday's winners in the women's draw, but she is still the favorite to repeat.

The No. 8 seed was pushed in both sets by Marta Kostyuk, but she earned a few key service breaks to finish the match in straight sets.

Swiatek broke Kostyuk at 4-3 in the first set and 3-3 in the second set to take the decisive advantages in each set.

Swiatek's title defense continues on Wednesday against Sakkari. The two players are the highest seeded women left in the tournament.

Statistics obtained from RolandGarros.com.