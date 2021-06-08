Ranking the Top 7 MLS Goalkeepers in the 2021 Season

0 of 7

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Major League Soccer has seen its share of tremendous goalkeepers over 26 seasons.

United States men's national team legends Tim Howard and Tony Meola are among the great goalkeepers who honed their craft in the league.

All-time saves, wins and shutouts leader Nick Rimando was a fixture on USMNT rosters during his time at Real Salt Lake, D.C. United and the Miami Fusion as well.

The current wave of top netminders is led by a full international, but one who plays for another nation in CONCACAF.

Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union and Jamaica won his second Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2020, and he looks like the front-runner to claim the honor again in 2021.

Two other full internationals in the Eastern Conference will have a say in that discussion. Orlando City's Pedro Gallese (Peru) and Columbus' Eloy Room (Curacao) are off to strong starts once again.

While most of the top goalkeepers in the 2021 season are familiar names, there is one surprise emerging as a potential game-changer in Los Angeles.

To qualify for the list, goalkeepers had to start in at least five games so far this season. Most teams have played seven or eight matches. That means Sporting Kansas City's Tim Melia and Portland's Jeff Attinella, two of the league top-tier goalies, were left off the list.