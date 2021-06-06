The Real Winners and Losers from Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Card

0 of 6

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

To some, it was the return of "hard work and dedication."

To others, it surely teetered closer to "cash grab and manipulation."

Either way, Floyd Mayweather was back in a boxing ring Sunday night for the first time in nearly four years.

But rather than facing a traditional foe or even a fellow combat athlete dipping his toe into a new discipline, the former five-weight champion found himself swapping punches with a social media kingpin.

Logan Paul, he of the bratty persona and huge following on YouTube and Instagram, stepped up to the exhibition challenge against Mayweather atop a unique four-bout card from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The pay-per-view show went for $49.99, was carried by Mayweather's long-time colleagues at Showtime and also included two traditional bouts alongside another exhibition featuring former NFL All-Pro Chad Johnson.

The B/R combat sports team took it all in and came up with a definitive list of winners and losers from a memorable night at the circus in South Florida. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.