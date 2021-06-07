49ers' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

49ers' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training CampJune 7, 2021
Over the past few months, the San Francisco 49ers have been busy assembling their roster for 2021 training camp. Through free agency and the draft, they have added several new players, retained a few favorites and set the stage for the whittling-down process of camp and the preseason.
Next comes the difficult task of identifying the best 53 players to carry into the regular season.
Along the way, San Francisco is likely to uncover some new key contributors. Here, we'll examine three returning players who could potentially break out in 2021 and who will be worth following in training camp.
Since we're looking at breakout candidates, additions such as third overall pick Trey Lance won't qualify. These prospects are important—and in the cases of players like Lance, are the future—but having familiar faces make a leap in production can be just as beneficial to the 49ers' success this season.
DT Javon Kinlaw
The 49ers used the 14th overall pick in last year's draft on former South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. While he showed some flashes as a rookie, he wasn't quite the impact defender San Francisco was hoping for—or the sort that it lost when DeForest Buckner was traded.
This should change in 2021. For starters, Kinlaw will benefit from the return of star pass-rusher Nick Bosa. Bosa had an impressive 45 quarterback pressures as a rookie in 2019 but was lost for the season after just two games in 2020. With Bosa back and regularly commanding double-teams on the edge, Kinlaw should have opportunities to wreak havoc on the interior.
Secondly, Kinlaw will benefit from finally having a real offseason. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, rookies were denied their first organized team activities (OTAs), minicamps and the preseason.
"You know, coming in as a rookie, OTAs are very, very important. And for him to miss that time last year—I think he's going to take a huge jump this year," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.
With a full offseason, a year of experience under his belt and a healthy supporting cast, Kinlaw should be more of a difference-maker in Year 2. His progress in camp will make for an exciting follow.
LB Dre Greenlaw
Kinlaw isn't the only defender who should benefit from Bosa's return. With a resurgent pass rush in front of it, San Francisco's linebacker corps should have more opportunities to make plays at the second level. Fred Warner is the star of that corps, but third-year man Dre Greenlaw may fully immerse himself in the spotlight this season.
Greenlaw has been fantastic in his two seasons, amassing 178 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended and an interception. However, he missed three games in 2020 and has only started 22 of his 29 games.
As Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area recently pointed out, however, DeMeco Ryans' ascension to become defensive coordinator could lead to a more featured role for Greenlaw.
"Ryans has worked extensively with Greenlaw and should be able to deploy a defensive scheme that maximizes the talents of the young linebacker," Didion wrote.
Greenlaw only turned 24 on May 25, so he should still have some growth ahead of him anyway. With a healthier defense and perhaps an expanded role, he could become a bona fide star this season. It will be fun to see just what Ryans and the 49ers have planned for him during training camp.
WR Brandon Aiyuk
Wideout Brandon Aiyuk was productive as a rookie. Despite only playing in 12 games, he finished with 748 receiving yards, 77 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. However, the Arizona State product has room for improvement.
While Aiyuk did produce some big plays, he averaged a good-not-great 12.5 yards per reception. He was also credited with five drops and delivered a quarterback rating of just 86.6 when targeted. With a full offseason to add some polish to his game, Aiyuk should be more consistently explosive and more reliable in 2021.
Aiyuk will also benefit from the return of Deebo Samuel, who missed nine games in 2020. With Samuel and George Kittle on the field, Aiyuk should see plenty of one-on-one coverage.
More consistent quarterback play—whether it comes from Lance or a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo—should also aid Aiyuk's production and development. Garoppolo missed 10 games last season, and San Francisco's quarterbacks finished with a collective rating of 90.1.
During camp, fans should get to see Aiyuk's development in progress while getting a glimpse of how new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel plans to use him in 2021.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.