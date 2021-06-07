49ers' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

Over the past few months, the San Francisco 49ers have been busy assembling their roster for 2021 training camp. Through free agency and the draft, they have added several new players, retained a few favorites and set the stage for the whittling-down process of camp and the preseason.

Next comes the difficult task of identifying the best 53 players to carry into the regular season.

Along the way, San Francisco is likely to uncover some new key contributors. Here, we'll examine three returning players who could potentially break out in 2021 and who will be worth following in training camp.

Since we're looking at breakout candidates, additions such as third overall pick Trey Lance won't qualify. These prospects are important—and in the cases of players like Lance, are the future—but having familiar faces make a leap in production can be just as beneficial to the 49ers' success this season.