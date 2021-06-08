Every NFL Team's Biggest Potential Fantasy Breakout Star in 2021

0 of 32

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

An initial glance at fantasy football rankings finds all the familiar names at the top of the list. Everyone will go into their drafts hoping to land the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams, and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Those are given because they produce at an elite level for their respective positions.

However, leagues are often won and lost by unexpected contributions from players who exceed expectations. More accurately, deft fantasy players target those on the precipice of breaking through to high-end production.



Some seem obvious; others are not.

For example, Josh Allen's potential had been discussed ad nauseam in his first two seasons, but he finally blossomed in year three. On the flip side, no one had undrafted free agent James Robinson as a top-10 running back during his rookie campaign, yet he emerged as well.

The key is identifying and properly evaluating those who will break through to push your team to a championship. The following players are each positioned to make significant strides this fall based on the opportunities in front of them.