    NASCAR at Sonoma 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2021

    NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    Chase Elliott is NASCAR's road-course king.

    The Hendrick Motorsports driver has five victories in his past seven road-course starts, but none of them occurred at Sonoma Raceway.

    Because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place in California, the NASCAR Cup Series did not race at Sonoma during the 2020 season. Elliott has never won at the track, but he does own a pair of top-10 finishes at the road course.

    Martin Truex Jr. won the past two Cup Series races at Sonoma in 2018 and 2019. He has challenged Elliott at most road-course events in recent years. Truex is the second-favorite to win behind Elliott, and there is a significant gap between the two drivers and the rest of the field on the odds board.

                   

    Toyota/Save-Mart 350 Info

    Date: Sunday, June 6

    Start Time: 4 p.m. ET 

    TV: FS1

    Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

                      

    Odds

    Chase Elliott: +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

    Martin Truex Jr.: +400

    Kyle Busch: +700

    Kyle Larson: +800

    Denny Hamlin: +1000

    William Byron: +1400

    Joey Logano: +1600

    Kevin Harvick: +1800

    Ryan Blaney: +2000

    Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

                           

    Starting Lineup

                

    Preview

    Elliott appears to be in a better spot to win than Truex on Sunday.

    The No. 9 car driver starts on the front row alongside Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson and could take over the lead from the start.

    Since 2009, all of the race winners at Sonoma started inside the top 14, and five of them began the race on the first three rows.

    Truex won the past two Sonoma races from second and eighth, respectively. Three of the four cars that finished behind him lined up in the top 10.

    Sonoma is the one road course Elliott has not yet conquered. He has two wins on the Charlotte Roval, two more at Watkins Glen, another at the Daytona road course and a triumph at the Circuit of the Americas.

    Elliott's COTA win came in a shortened race that was plagued by weather issues for most of the time the drivers were on track. Fortunately for the drivers, they will deal with sunny conditions Sunday, per AccuWeather.

    Larson is the driver to watch outside of Elliott and Truex. He starts on the pole, took second at COTA and he owns four top-10 finishes in his past seven Cup Series road-course starts.

    The No. 5 car driver is one of three competitors with double-digit top-10 placings this season, and he is one of three drivers with multiple wins. Truex has found Victory Lane three times, and Alex Bowman has won twice.

    If Larson extends his strong run of form into Sonoma, he could make a push toward the top of the points standings. He and William Byron are 76 points back of Denny Hamlin.

    Hamlin could be worth a look at +1000 to win the race since he finished in the top 10 in his past two starts at Sonoma. He is one of six drivers to land inside the top 10 in the past two races at the track.

    Erik Jones and Aric Almirola are the long shots from that group to consider from a betting perspective. Jones is +15000 to win and Almirola sits at +20000. The drivers are +350 and +450, respectively, to finish in the top 10.

    If you do not want to take the risk of betting Jones or Almirola outright, you can still get great value for a top-10 finish even if one of the road-course aces takes the checkered flag.

                        

