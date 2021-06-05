UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai will have the opportunity to headline the latest offering from the UFC at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Both fighters are looking to right the ship after losses. Rozenstruik has lost two of his last three. He followed up a knockout loss to champion Francis Ngannou with a win over Junior dos Santos before dropping a decision to Cyril Gane. Sakai hasn't fought since losing to Alistair Overeem in September 2020.

It's a double feature in the heavyweight division, with Walt Harris meeting Marcin Tybura in the co-main event.

Harris is looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses, while Tybura is on a four-fight win streak. His most recent appearance was a knockout win over Greg Hardy that earned him Performance of the Night.

Here's a look at the complete card with the latest odds and a preview of the biggest fights on the card.