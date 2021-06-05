Dear Abbey: What's Next for the Maple Leafs?

0 of 7

Rich Lam/Associated Press

Welcome to another edition of Dear Abbey, where instead of giving life advice like the real Dear Abby, I answer hockey questions instead.

But today it does feel like I need to give some life advice: It's going to be OK, Toronto Maple Leafs fans. I know it's difficult to think that right now. Being a sports fan can be a strange kind of torture. It's an emotional roller coaster. But don't burn your jerseys. Those things are expensive.

The fanbase is understandably livid with the team's most recent choke job. The Leafs were up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens and lost in seven. This was supposed to be the year they finally put it all together and won the Stanley Cup.

At the very least, this was supposed to be the year they got out of the first round.

The power play was dismal, and the Leafs lacked a killer instinct. They couldn't close games. Game 7 is not the time to be passive and tentative.

So we asked fans to play armchair general manager and offer solutions on how to fix things. Some offered trade proposals, some felt the solution was to choose a new team and some didn't offer any advice but did have some funny answers.

It's the Maple Leafs edition of Dear Abbey.