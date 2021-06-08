MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 10 Weeks

4 of 10

15. New York Yankees (31-29)



Nothing sparks an outpouring of frustration from Yankees fans like being swept by the rival Boston Red Sox. The Yankees rank 27th in the majors with 3.72 runs per game, and it appears we've crossed over from "The offense is going to be fine" to "How do we fix the broken offense?" after this past weekend's struggles. Is this team good enough to justify buying aggressively at the trade deadline? That's a big question that will need to be answered in the coming weeks.

14. St. Louis Cardinals (31-29)



The Cardinals have lost five in a row and seven of eight entering play on Tuesday, and they have slipped from first to third in the NL Central standings. With Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty and Kwang Hyun Kim all on the injured list, the starting rotation is running on fumes. Luckily, with built-in off days on Monday and Thursday this week, they can get by with four starters and a deep bullpen for the time being.

13. Cleveland (31-26)



Since a 21-14 start to the year, Cleveland is 10-12 with a minus-34 run differential. They looked poised to climb after taking two of three from the White Sox at the start of last week, only to lose two of three to the Orioles over the weekend. Pitching is going to keep this team relevant, but a lack of offensive consistency could be its undoing.

12. Toronto Blue Jays (30-27)



It feels like this Blue Jays team is right on the cusp of being really good. They won three straight series before dropping two of three to the Astros over the weekend, and now they face a tough test on the road with three games against the White Sox and four with the Red Sox this week. If they hold their own, this could be a top-10 team next week.

11. Houston Astros (33-26)



The Astros lead the majors in team OPS (.766) and runs scored per game (5.31), which has helped them post a plus-69 run differential. Series wins over the Red Sox and Blue Jays last week have them once again knocking on the door for a top-10 ranking. Rookie right-hander Luis Garcia (12 G, 10 GS, 5-3, 2.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 68 K, 59 IP) is not getting enough attention nationally.