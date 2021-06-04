Belmont Stakes Entries 2021: Purse Payout, Vegas Betting Odds, Field Lineup

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

There is no chance for a Triple-Crown winner at this year's Belmont Stakes, but there is an opportunity for some normalcy.

After last year's Belmont became the first leg of the Triple Crown, the race is back to its traditional position as the final test. The race is also back to being a 1.5-mile endurance test after last year's race was shortened to 1⅛ miles.

Rombauer won the Preakness Stakes a few weeks ago, while Medina Spirit finished first at the Kentucky Derby. However, Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test, had the test confirmed on Wednesday and may eventually be disqualified. Trainer Bob Baffert was subsequently suspended from Churchill Downs for at least two years.

Should Medina Spirit be disqualified, second-place finished Mandaloun would be named the Kentucky Derby-winner—so there's still no chance for a Triple-Crown champion this year.

Still, the Belmont figures to be an exciting race, complete with an intriguing field and plenty on the line. There will be a total prize purse of $1.5 million, with $800,000 going to the winner.

2021 Belmont Stakes

When: Saturday, June 5



Where: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

Post Time: 6:47 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBCSports.com

Prize Purse: $1.5 million

Post Positions and Latest Odds

1. Bourbonic 15-1

2. Essential Quality 2-1

3. Rombauer 3-1

4. Hot Rod Charlie 7-2

5. France Go de Ina 30-1

6. Known Agenda 6-1

7. Rock Your World 9-2

8. Overtook 20-1

*Odds from Vegas Insider and correct as of 6/4

While Rombauer is coming off a victory in the Preakness, the early favorite is Essential Quality. The early Kentucky Derby favorite was previously undefeated coming into that race and did not run in the Preakness.

Essential Quality was bumped early in the Kentucky Derby and still made up enough ground to finish fourth. Trainer Brad Cox believes that Essential Quality is primed to bounce back on Saturday.

"A mile-and-a-quarter is a lot for a three-year-old in the first part of May, and he definitely hasn't went the wrong way physically at all," Cox said, per Byron King of BloodHorse. "Real happy with what we've seen since the Derby and it gives us enough confidence to move forward and pursue the Belmont."

Rombauer is close to Essential Quality in the early odds, though, and is far from a long shot after being exactly that at the Preakness. The Michael McCarthy-trained horse closed was an 11-1 long shot but stunned with a late push past Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon.

Hot Rod Charlie is also among the favorites after finishing third at the Kentucky Derby. Like Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie skipped the Preakness to prepare for Saturday's race.

"Since we didn't win the Derby, it would be in his best interests to not run back in two weeks and just shoot for the Belmont," trainer Doug O'Neill said, per King.

Rock Your World was the 17th-place finisher at the Kentucky Derby, while France Go de Ina was the seventh-place finisher at the Preakness.

Known Agenda was another early Kentucky Derby favorite who may have been hampered by drawing the No. 1 gate in a crowded field. He finished ninth. Bourbonic finished 15th at the Kentucky Derby, while Overtook is a newcomer to the 2021 Triple Crown. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse took third at the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont last month.