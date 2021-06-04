Mayweather vs. Paul Odds, Projected Winner and Prize-Money Purse

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Nothing is normal about Sunday's boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul. How often do you see an undefeated former champion take on a YouTuber whose only boxing experience is two matches (one amateur, one professional) against another YouTuber?

But that's what will happen when Mayweather and Paul step into the ring at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. And it's only appropriate that this unorthodox match will have a set of atypical rules, which ESPN's Marc Raimondi relayed Wednesday.

Mayweather and Paul will fight eight three-minute rounds. There will be no judges and no official winner, but knockouts will be allowed and will be at the referee's discretion. Mayweather and Paul will wear 12-ounce gloves, but they won't don headgear.

It hasn't been announced how much Mayweather and Paul will make for the highly anticipated fight, but Dylan Terry of The Sun reported that Mayweather is likely to earn around $102 million and Paul should earn around $20 million.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Mayweather-Paul bout.

Fight Odds

Favorite: Floyd Mayweather -900 (bet $900 to win $100)

Underdog: Logan Paul +500 (bet $100 to win $500)

Via Oddschecker.

Preview, Prediction

Mayweather hasn't hidden how he feels about Paul and Paul's brother, Jake, crossing over from YouTube fame to the boxing ring. And the 44-year-old appears confident that it won't take much for him to fare well against the social media star.

"These guys have done good. I take my hat off to these guys. They've done good to fool the public about being some real fighters," Mayweather told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe on Thursday. "... I ain't got to use my 'A' game, my 'B' game, my 'C' game. I can use my 'Z' game."

Not only is Paul younger, but he will also have the size advantage. He's 6'2", and he'll be fined if he weighs in over 190 pounds. Meanwhile, Mayweather is 5'8" and typically fought at 147 pounds throughout his professional boxing career.

However, Mayweather has a huge advantage in experience considering he went 50-0 as a professional. Among those victories are wins over big names such as Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and even former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

It's been a while since Mayweather has stepped into the ring for a match. He had an exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31, 2018, which Mayweather won via TKO in a little more than two minutes.

Things may not be over as quickly against Paul, even though he doesn't have much boxing experience. Paul has twice fought fellow YouTuber KSI. In an amateur bout on Aug. 25, 2018, Paul and KSI fought to a majority draw. The two had a rematch in a professional match on Nov. 9, 2019, which Paul lost via split decision.

Still, Paul has continued to train since, and with his size and youth, maybe he can keep up with Mayweather a bit, especially in the early rounds. As much as it seems like a mismatch on paper, perhaps there will be some surprises in store.

But Mayweather doesn't lose. And while there won't be an official winner and no judges will be scoring the bout, it's still going to be possible for one of these fighters to get knocked out. That will be a clear way for Mayweather to prove he was the better boxer on Sunday night and that there won't be any controversy over who would have won if there had been scoring.

So while Paul could impress some people and do better than his skeptics think he will, this fight will end up going Mayweather's way.

While the two will feel each other out in the ring for the first two rounds, Mayweather will be ready to take over by the third. That's when he will knock out Paul, showcasing the skills that made him one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Prediction: Mayweather knocks out Paul in third round.