Ranking the 10 Best NBA Playoff Performances of the Last 20 Years

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Remembering the champion is usually the easiest way to recall an NBA season, but an individual's total performance can also be the defining memory of the playoffs.

Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan had legendary runs in the early 2000s. In 2006, a young Dwyane Wade propelled the Miami Heat to a title. LeBron James has put together some of the strongest recent postseasons, along with Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard.

Ranking the best playoff showings is certainly subjective, since no postseason or team is ever identical. Still, key factors are overall production and clutch moments.

Length of playoff run and result are also considered. Any playoff run since the 2000-01 season is eligible for inclusion.