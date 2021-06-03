French Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Thursday's Singles Bracket

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The reigning champions at Roland Garros have not dropped a set through two rounds.

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek cruised into the third round with second-round victories on Thursday.

Swiatek has been the more dominant of the 2020 singles champions, as she outscored her two opponents 25-7 through four sets.

Nadal faced some fight from Richard Gasquet in Thursday's night match on Court Philippe Chatrier, but the Frenchman did not do enough to serious threaten the Spaniard's title hopes.

The reigning runners-up in Paris also breezed into the third round, as Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin picked up straight-set victories.

Not every seeded player had such an easy day on the clay. Gael Monfils, Alex De Minuar, Aslan Karatsev, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Taylor Fritz were upset in the men's draw and American Sloane Stephens knocked out ninth-seeded woman Karolina Pliskova.

Thursday French Open Results

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Pablo Cuevas, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Rafael Nadal def. Richard Gasquet, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2

No. 8 Roger Federer def. Marin Cilic, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, (7-4), 6-2

No. 9 Matteo Berretini def. Federico Coria, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 10 Diego Schwartzman def. Aljaz Bedene, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Mikael Ymer def. No. 14 Gael Monfils, 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 18 Jannik Sinner def. Gianluca Mager, 6-1, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Marco Cecchinato def. No. 21 Alex De Minaur, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

Philipp Kohlschriber def. No. 24 Aslan Karatsev, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-1

Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 28 Nikoloz Basiliashvili, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Dominik Koepfer def. No. 30 Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

We are one round closer to seeing two of the "Big Three" in men's singles square off.

Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer all advanced to the third round on Thursday. Federer was the only member of the group to drop a set.

Federer also faced the toughest opponent in Marin Cilic, who is one of the few previous major champions on the men's circuit outside of the "Big Three".

Cilic controlled the second set by winning two of his five break points and fending off all four of the break-point opportunities created by the No. 8 seed.

Federer battled through a third-set tiebreak to regain the edge in the match and then he finished off Cilic with relative ease in the fourth set.

Federer won two of his three fourth-set breaks, did not allow Cilic a chance to break serve and won nine of the 21 receiving points on his opponent's serve.

Nadal appeared to be on a fast path to the third round after he put up a 6-0 first-set win over Gasquet. The Frenchman put up more of a fight in the second and third sets, but he still could not come close to matching the Spaniard's quality. Nadal is now 17-0 all-time versus Gasquet.

Nadal sits on the lighter side in the top half of the men's bracket. No. 10 Diego Schwartzman and No. 18 Jannik Sinner are the only two seeds left in that section.

Monfils, Karatsev and Basilashvili were all ousted from the those two portions, with the most stunning loss coming out of Basilashvili.

Eighteen-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz swept the No. 28 seed and he could be a surprise quarterfinalist in the men's draw if he gets past Schwartzman in a potential fourth-round match.

Federer and Djokovic will have to go through a crop of young Italian players to face off in the final eight. Marco Cecchinato, Lorenzo Musetti and No. 9 seed Matteo Berretini are still alive in the top two portions of the draw.

Women's Singles

Magda Linette def. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, 6-1, 2-2 (retired)

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Hailey Baptiste, 7-5, 6-3

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. Ann Li, 6-0, 6-4

No. 8 Iga Swiatek def. Rebecca Peterson, 6-1, 6-1

Sloane Stephens def. No. 9 Karolina Pliskova, 7-5, 6-1

No. 13 Jennifer Brady def. Fiona Ferro, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

No. 14 Elise Mertens def. Zarina Diyas, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 17 Maria Sakkari def. Jasmine Paolini, 6-2, 6-3

No. 18 Karolina Muchova def. Varvara Lepchenko, 6-3, 6-4

No. 24 Coco Gauff def. Wang Qiang, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1)

No. 25 Ons Jabeur def. Astra Sharma, 6-2, 6-4

No. 28 Jessica Pegula def. Tereza Martincova, 6-3, 6-3

No. 30 Anett Kontaveit def. Kristian Mladenovic, 6-2, 6-0

Barbora Krejicova def. No. 32 Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 6-3

Swiatek should be viewed as the favorite to win the women's draw after she turned in another dominant performance and top seed Ashleigh Barty was forced to retire.

Barty made it through the first set and four games in the second set against Magda Linette before calling an end to her chance to take two French Open titles in three years.

The Australian was forced to retire due to a hip injury. She expressed her disappointment in the withdraw to the press after the match, per The Guardian's Tumaini Carayol.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Barty. “We have had such a brilliant clay court season, and to kind of get a little bit unlucky with timing more than anything, to have something kind of acute happen over the weekend and just kind of run out of time against the clock is disappointing. It won’t take away the brilliant three months that we have had, as much as it hurts right now.”

Swiatek still has to navigate a half of the bracket that is littered with seeded players, but she has been the most dominant of the top-tier stars through two rounds.

WTA Insider pointed out just how dominant Swiatek has been on the grounds of Roland Garros in her first major title defense:

Swiatek will face 30th seed Anett Kontaveit in the third round. An unseeded opponent will await in the fourth round.

At least two American women will qualify for the final 16 out of the top half. Coco Gauff will play Jennifer Brady in the third round, while Sofia Kenin meets Jessica Pegula.

The victories by those players were overshadowed by Stephens' straight-set upset of Pliskova, which moved her head-to-head record in the series to 4-1.

Stephens finished off the victory in emphatic fashion by winning three of seven break points created and taking 16 of 28 receiving points on Pliskova's serve.

Next up for Stephens is a meeting with No. 18 Karolina Muchova. If she gets past that match, she could take on No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in a bid to reach the final eight.

Statistics obtained from RolandGarros.com.