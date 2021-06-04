Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Trade RumorsJune 4, 2021
Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Trade Rumors
As NFL OTAs soon give way to midsummer training camps, the rumor mill is bound to kick up another notch.
With training camp come potential holdouts, trade requests, contract standoffs and more drama, all on top of the on-field happenings across 32 organizations holding competitions intended to dramatically whittle down rosters before Week 1.
This year could be especially dramatic thanks to the buzz surrounding major names potentially on the move.
Given the ramifications these events would have across the league, value of the assets involved and weight these names carry, these are the most buzz-worthy situations to watch right now—plus a verdict on each after close examination.
Cowboys Won't Trade Leighton Vander Esch
After the way things have played out in Dallas, floating linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in trade talks this summer appeared to be the natural progression.
The Cowboys declined the 2018 first-round pick's fifth-year option immediately after drafting the top linebacker in this year's class, Micah Parsons out of Penn State, with the 12th overall selection. In an effort to revamp a horrendous defense from a year ago under a new coordinator, the team also drafted linebacker Jabril Cox later in the draft.
But according to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys don't plan to move Vander Esch despite interest from other teams.
Maybe that's just Dallas' way of inflating his trade value down the line. Vander Esch hasn't had problems meeting expectations when on the field, but availability has been an issue since he played in just nine games in 2019 and 10 in 2020 after a Pro Bowl rookie season in which he played all 16 games.
Dallas already wiggled out of paying Vander Esch's $9.1 million fifth-year option in 2022, effectively making 2021 the last year of his deal. The team has too many big cap commitments (three players with cap hits of $22 million or more this year and linebacker Jaylon Smith with a $9.8 million hit) to risk extending a guy with a spotty attendance record, especially considering the replacements already on hand.
Verdict: Selling
Eagles Have Suitors for Zach Ertz and Won't Cut Veteran TE
The seemingly inevitable split between the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz still has yet to happen.
Ertz has trended toward being an obvious cut or trade candidate since before last season even ended, but a recent report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer that the veteran tight end doesn't plan to show up for much of anything this summer signals that an end to this partnership is near.
It always seemed like the Eagles would have a hard time finding a trade partner for a 30-year-old tight end who played just 11 games last year and has a $12.7 million cap hit. Other teams are obviously aware that Ertz will likely end up on the free-agent market.
Nonetheless, at least three teams have discussed an Ertz trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, and the Eagles don't plan on losing Ertz for nothing, meaning a release is not an option.
Needy teams have surely checked in with the Eagles. But Philadelphia, with just $2.8 million in cap space, isn't in a position to stand its ground and not sever ties with Ertz soon. The Eagles would be smart to see if a camp injury elsewhere forces a team to make a desperation move, but if not, an eventual cut is virtually guaranteed.
Verdict: Selling
Seahawks a Sleeper for Julio Jones?
By now, the trade speculation with Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons isn't exactly a secret.
But the status of potential suitors for Jones' services might qualify as such because it seems a new team or two gets added to the mix by the day.
Next up? Seattle, with Fowler reporting that the Seahawks have discussed the idea. Dianna Russini of ESPN reported the same, noting quarterback Russell Wilson has talked with Jones about linking up.
That's kind of ironic given the prior speculation about Wilson wanting out of town. But that could help explain the legitimacy of it: Gunning for Jones would be one way to resolve any friction between the franchise and one of the league's top passers. And just imagine what the addition of Jones could do for a receiving corps that already includes DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
And as of right now, why wouldn't the Seahawks throw their name in the ring for Jones? The market for the 10-year veteran isn't very hot, as teams are understandably gun-shy about coughing up major assets for a 32-year-old receiver with a $23 million cap hit who's coming off an injury-plagued season, particularly if he wants an extension upon arrival elsewhere.
Granted, none of this means Seattle will secure the trade. But there's a distinct possibility the Seahawks are hoping it comes to fruition.
Verdict: Buying
Top Suitors Done Pursuing Julio Jones?
In lockstep with the rumblings about Seattle's possible pursuit of Jones is another report suggesting other teams have lost interest.
ESPN's Kimberley Martin appeared Wednesday on Get Up! and said the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams are out of the Jones sweepstakes.
That's plausible, as both of these franchises were likely just doing their due diligence.
Baltimore needs all the help it can get around Lamar Jackson, which is why it added Sammy Watkins in free agency and used a first-round pick on Rashod Bateman to form a quartet with Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews. As of now, the team has $8.7 million in cap space, which doesn't give the Ravens much flexibility.
As for the Rams, the passing attack features Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, they signed DeSean Jackson to take the top off the defense, and 2020 second-round pick Van Jefferson will look to take a big step forward after a quiet rookie season. Similar to the Ravens, the Rams only have $7.8 million in cap space.
While Ravens and Rams fans probably bought into the hype as they pictured Jones in their favorite team's colors, this can be filed under "kicking the tires." Now that there are two fewer parties involved, it would appear to open the door wider for a team like the Seahawks to swoop in and get a steal.
Verdict: Buying
Packers Don't Want to Trade Aaron Rodgers
With the aforementioned Russell Wilson saga fading, all eyes have turned to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters this week he has no idea whether Rodgers will show up at minicamp after skipping voluntary workouts. It's the latest development after Rodgers himself spoke about his dissatisfaction with the organization during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter.
Despite the obvious rift, general manager Brian Gutekunst remains adamant the Packers "will not" trade Rodgers, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
And that's easy enough to believe, right? Why would the Packers want to move on from the reigning MVP, who last season made them look foolish for drafting his eventual successor, Jordan Love, in the first round? After all, the future Hall of Famer completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns against five interceptions.
If the Packers have any intention of dealing Rodgers, they just passed a critical juncture that makes a trade more palatable based on the nature of his contract and the dead money involved. But trying in earnest to bridge the gap between player and franchise with the goal of contending this year makes all the sense in the world. This is a team that fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance last season with a five-point loss in the NFC Championship Game, and the roster remains largely unchanged.
Verdict: Buying