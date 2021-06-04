Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Trade Rumors

0 of 5

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

As NFL OTAs soon give way to midsummer training camps, the rumor mill is bound to kick up another notch.

With training camp come potential holdouts, trade requests, contract standoffs and more drama, all on top of the on-field happenings across 32 organizations holding competitions intended to dramatically whittle down rosters before Week 1.

This year could be especially dramatic thanks to the buzz surrounding major names potentially on the move.

Given the ramifications these events would have across the league, value of the assets involved and weight these names carry, these are the most buzz-worthy situations to watch right now—plus a verdict on each after close examination.