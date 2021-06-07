Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast for 2021

0 of 32

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL—there's little sense in questioning that. However, quarterbacks cannot be successful on their own. There's a reason why some first overall draft picks flame out at quarterback: They generally go to teams lacking elite talent.

Would Tom Brady be a seven-time champion if he had been drafted by the Cleveland Browns at the top of the 2000 draft? Probably not.

We're still months away from teams getting down to 53 players, but we have a good idea of what each lineup should look like. Now is a perfect time to examine each starting (or projected starting) quarterback's supporting cast—and perhaps determine which ones could use some reinforcements in the coming months.

As we've done in years past, we'll focus solely on skill-position players here. Each group of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs will be ranked according to factors like proven production, scheme fit, individual accolades and upside.